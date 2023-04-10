Britt Robertson Marries Paul Floyd in Star-Studded Ceremony

Britt Robertson has found her forever love.
The Space Between Us star recently tied the knot with Paul Floyd in a sunny Los Angeles wedding, as seen in pictures posted to her Instagram April 9.
For her nuptials, which took place outdoors against a flowery backdrop, Britt donned a lace wedding dress and opted to go barefoot at the altar. She completed her look with pink sunglasses and a short veil. Meanwhile, Paul sported a sky blue tuxedo and also wore sunglasses for the occasion.
"Worlds collide," Britt, 32, captioned her wedding day slideshow. "What a wonderful Robertson-Floyd day it was."
And Britt and Paul had plenty of company on their big day.
Some members of Britt's TV family attended the event, including her Secret Circle co-star Shelley Hennig, who commemorated the occasion on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Mr & Mrs Robertson Floyd."
Secret Circle stars Thomas Dekker and Phoebe Tonkin were also on hand to celebrate, with Phoebe sharing a mini reunion selfie on her Instagram Stories, adding, "The Circle lives on."
Kristoffer Polaha, who played Britt's onscreen dad Nathaniel "Baze" Bazile on Life Unexpected, got sentimental after being there alongside his three sons.
"My first-ever TV kid got married yesterday and it was a big, beautiful, fun day!" Kristoffer wrote on Instagram April 9. "Baze was proud, so was I!"
Britt nuptials come nearly a year after the I Still Believe actress shared that Paul had popped the question during a London outing. The couple, who went public with their romance March 2022, gave a glimpse into the sweet proposal on Instagram, where Paul was seen asking Britt to marry him, to which she replied, "So much so!"
"Introducing Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd," Paul shared on Instagram in May 2022. "My wife to be x."