Britt Robertson Marries Paul Floyd in Star-Studded Ceremony

Britt Robertson has found her forever love.

The Space Between Us star recently tied the knot with Paul Floyd in a sunny Los Angeles wedding, as seen in pictures posted to her Instagram April 9.

For her nuptials, which took place outdoors against a flowery backdrop, Britt donned a lace wedding dress and opted to go barefoot at the altar. She completed her look with pink sunglasses and a short veil. Meanwhile, Paul sported a sky blue tuxedo and also wore sunglasses for the occasion.

"Worlds collide," Britt, 32, captioned her wedding day slideshow. "What a wonderful Robertson-Floyd day it was."

And Britt and Paul had plenty of company on their big day.

Some members of Britt's TV family attended the event, including her Secret Circle co-star Shelley Hennig, who commemorated the occasion on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Mr & Mrs Robertson Floyd."

Secret Circle stars Thomas Dekker and Phoebe Tonkin were also on hand to celebrate, with Phoebe sharing a mini reunion selfie on her Instagram Stories, adding, "The Circle lives on."