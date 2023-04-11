16 Dresses & Skirts With Pockets You Need to Get Your Hands On This Spring

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no time like the spring to introduce an abundance of new dresses and skirts to your wardrobe. If you have yet to find the perfect styles to rock all throughout the warmer weather, might we suggest a few dresses and skirts that have pockets? After all, there's nothing quite like reaching into a look you love only to discover that there's extra room for your hands, keys, phone and other essentials.
Pockets are one of the most exciting details that a dress or skirt could have, which is why we rounded up some of our favorite dresses and skirts with pockets. Functionality doesn't have to come at the cost of style, either, and our picks prove that. Whether you're looking for a tiered cut-out maxi dress or a strappy mini, all of the picks in this guide will have you feeling like your most trendy self.
The bottom line: there's no greater satisfaction than receiving a compliment on a dress you're wearing and getting to respond excitedly with, "thanks, it has pockets!" From minis, midis and maxis, read ahead to shop all of our favorite dresses and skirts with pockets.
Fit & Flare Tie-Strap Linen-Blend Mini Dress for Women
Step into spring and summer in this linen mini dress that has the cutest tie straps and, of course, pockets! The look is currently on sale for just $7 from Old Navy.
Fit & Flare Tie-Front Cami Midi Dress for Women
This vibrant pink dress is taking a front-row spot in our spring wardrobe. The fit and flare tie-front midi dress would look great worn with a pair of sandals.
The Drop Women's Anaya Square-Neck Cut-Out Tiered Maxi Dress
This stunning square-neck tiered maxi dress has some eye-catching cut-outs. The look comes in a ton of cute shades, but this blue is our fave. It's also currently on sale for just $26.
DREFBUFY A Line Ruffle Maxi Skirt with Pockets
If you're in the market for a cute and casual skirt with pockets, Amazon has a ton to choose from, like this ruffle maxi skirt that's only $24. The dreamy look is perfect for the spring and summer, especially if you pair it with a tube top or sleeveless bodysuit.
AlvaQ Women Summer Sleeveless Smocked Midi Dress
This flouncy, smocked midi dress is the perfect versatile look for spring. You can pair it with sandals, heels or sneakers and all your favorite jewelry.
One Amazon reviewer raves, "I love this dress! The color is so pretty and I love that it's lined. It's very flattering my only issue is there's no tag on which side is the front or back. I know that sounds so silly but they look very similar. I kept spinning it around until I decided one side was the front! Haha both looked fine though."
Fit & Flare Flutter-Sleeve Tiered Smocked Midi Dress for Women
This fit and flare dress is perfect for any occasion. The cute open back and flutter sleeves are simply stunning.
Waist-Defined Smocked Tiered Midi Cami Dress for Women
This smocked tiered midi dress comes in three cute shades, and is currently on sale for $30. The look has a flattering cinched waist and flowy hem.
MEROKEETY Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress
If you're looking for a casual dress with pockets, you can't go wrong with this t-shirt dress that has a gorgeous cinched waist. Pair the look with a pair of sneakers or sandals and throw on a denim jacket for some added layering.
Halife Womens Summer Dress
Add a pop of color to your spring and summer wardrobe with this bright red button-down dress that has over 9,000 positive Amazon reviews.
One reviewer raves, "I absolutely love this dress! It is so versatile, I can wear it around the house or dress it up for date night. I want more..."
Naggoo Midi Skirt with Pockets
This adorable buttoned midi skirt has over 4,200 positive Amazon reviews, and comes in 18 different color options. You can pair the look with a t-shirt and sneakers for a casual everyday outfit.
Floerns Women's Corduroy Button Down Pinafore Overall Dress with Pockets
This corduroy button down overall dress can be layered over t-shirts, long sleeve tops and more. The look comes in 22 different colors, and we can't choose which one we love most.
Waist-Defined Puff-Sleeve Mini Poet Dress for Women
This adorable puff-sleeve mini dress is the perfect look for spring and summer, whether you pair it with sandals, sneakers or heels. It's also currently on sale for just $14 from Old Navy.
Eliacher Women's Deep V Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress
If you're looking for a formal dress with pockets, look no further than this stunning and elegant spaghetti strap dress from Amazon. The look has over 7,000 positive ratings, and comes in 22 different color options.
One reviewer gushes, "This dress is wonderful. It's a thicker dress material and it goes to my knee. It's so nice because it doesn't seem to fly up and no one can see your underwear. The dress is PERFECT in the chest and stretches. Also it has pockets and they are deep enough to fit your phone, wallet, and more."
EXLURA Womens High Waist Midi Swing Skirt with Pockets
Pair this flowy, comfortable and versatile skirt with a bodysuit, sweater, crop top and more. The look comes in 20 different color and print options, and we love this light blue polka dotted one for spring.
Casual T Shirt Dress
This casual t-shirt dress will become a staple in your wardrobe. It's so comfortable and affordable, you're going to want to buy it in more colors than just one!
Wolddress Sleeveless Plus Size Long Summer Maxi Dress with Pockets
Wear this sleeveless maxi dress with sandals, sneakers or heels and layer a denim jacket over it to complete the look. It comes in so many stunning color options, from sizes small to 5X, and has over 20,000 positive reviews.
