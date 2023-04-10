Stranger Things Is Expanding With a New Animated Series on Netflix: Get the Details

Watch : Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp WINS 2022 Male TV Star at PCAs

The Duffer Brothers are getting ready to explore the Upside Down in 2D.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced a new animated series set inside the universe of the beloved Netflix sci-fi drama, revealing that it's a longtime passion project coming to fruition.

"We've always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," The Duffers said in a statement to E! News. "We couldn't be more blown away by what [creator] Eric Robles and his team have come up with—the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can't wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…"

Robles—the co-creator of Netflix animated series Glitch Techs and the creator of Nickelodeon's Fanboy & Chum Chum—created the show, with the Duffers acting as producers.

Despite the excitement, the brothers didn't reveal any other details from the upcoming animated series, including whether or not any existing Stranger Things characters will be popping up. This is just one of the series expanding on the Stranger Things world—which includes a live-action spinoff.