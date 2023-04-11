Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend William Ma

Watch : "Bling Empire's" Kelly Mi Li Talks Breaking Barriers: Ones to Watch

Kelly Mi Li has officially expanded her empire.

Nearly five months after the Bling Empire star shared she was expecting her first baby with boyfriend William Ma, the 37-year-old has welcomed a baby girl.

"Happy birthday to our little Easter bunny," she captioned photos of herself and her newborn in an April 11 Instagram post. "After a little over 24 hours of labor, you're finally here! There's so much love and kindness you are surrounded by, and so many people for you to meet."

Kelly added in a message to her new daughter, "Welcome to the world, we can't wait to show you around!"

Last November, the Netflix star announced that she was pregnant with her first baby, joking in her sweet post that her cravings should've served as a hint of what's to come.

"Well, the mystery to why I've been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved," she wrote alongside a Nov. 17 photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test. "We're so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives."