Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend William Ma

Kelly Mi Li has officially expanded her empire.
Nearly five months after the Bling Empire star shared she was expecting her first baby with boyfriend William Ma, the 37-year-old has welcomed a baby girl.
"Happy birthday to our little Easter bunny," she captioned photos of herself and her newborn in an April 11 Instagram post. "After a little over 24 hours of labor, you're finally here! There's so much love and kindness you are surrounded by, and so many people for you to meet."
Kelly added in a message to her new daughter, "Welcome to the world, we can't wait to show you around!"
Last November, the Netflix star announced that she was pregnant with her first baby, joking in her sweet post that her cravings should've served as a hint of what's to come.
"Well, the mystery to why I've been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved," she wrote alongside a Nov. 17 photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test. "We're so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives."
The entrepreneur also shared an emotional video of her mom finding out about the big news, writing, "PS: If you watch #BlingEmpire, then you know how much my mom wants to be a grandma!"
Just hours after unveiling her happy news, Kelly shared insight into her pregnancy journey thus far.
"I get to eat whatever I want and have an excuse not to work out," she exclusively told E! News in November 2022. "And also, I'll just have my boyfriend do anything and my excuse is like, ‘Hey, I'm pregnant.' He's like, ‘OK, OK.'"
Though at the time, Kelly kept her boyfriend's identity under wraps, she made it clear that fans should know he's been the best partner to her.
"He is so great with kids honestly," continued Kelly, whose boyfriend William would go on to make his first public appearance at their baby shower. "I could not ask for a better partner and he's perfect in every way."
And by the following month, the reality star shared that the couple would be expecting a baby girl, noting that their sex reveal happened during an intimate picnic, in which they broke apart a sweet treat to showcase pink filing.
"I don't know if it was the pregnancy hormones, but I did one of the happy cries when we found out," Kelly told Entertainment Tonight in December. "It will always be a moment that I cherish and hold close to my heart. We are so excited to meet our baby girl!"