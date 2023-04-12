Rose Quartz and Blankets and Spa Robes That Fit, This Is Some of My Favorite...Stuff

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Hi, everyone! Welcome to this inaugural edition of Editor's Picks, where you, dear readers, can shop the way shopping editors do. After all, we spend most of our days reading, researching, and writing about Stuff. Why shouldn't we let you peek behind the curtain on occasion?
In other words, see what we're buying for ourselves?
It's not that we don't love to make themed lists, roundups, and articles pertaining to holidays. It's that what we love the most is getting real with you: Here are the products we love. For us. Just because.
Since this is a column I'm launching, I'm gonna kick it off in my signature style. In other words, this is Editor's Picks: Sophy Edition. And you're gonna learn about some of the skincare, wellness, and home goods that I love the most.
From Pour Les Femmes nighties to Herbivore Botanicals Amethyst Body Polish, here are a few of this shopping writer's essential picks.
Pour Les Femmes Sleeveless Cotton Nightie
I am an enormous proponent of Nice Pajamas. Matching sets, nighties, designer loungewear...my drawers are full of them. I just love to feel comfy and chic. This light and breezy Pour Les Femmes nightgown gives off "main character energy," night after night. What could be better?
Eminence Organic Skin Care Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Hydrator
I finally caved and listened to the esthetician I see every month. She was insistent that I add a hyaluronic acid serum to my routine. I was like, "Eh," but bought this one anyway. And, honestly? I've seen an actual difference. It plumps and hydrates my skin, smells ever-so-fruity, it's lightweight, and not sticky. Holy grail product, truly.
Katie Dean Jewelry Virgo Zodiac Necklace
I love astrology. I just do. I can't read anyone's charts or know what all the houses and transits mean, but I love my sun sign (Virgo) and think everyone should have pride in who they are. Which, in my case, is almost too Virgo to function. Oh, and I love Katie Dean's ornate-yet-minimalist approach to jewelry, too.
Bala Bangles
I hate working out. I can't stand it. There are very few strenuous activities that I get any pleasure out of. Even knowing something is ultimately beneficial for me isn't enough to get me pumped for it. However: These Bala Bangles are a gym buddy I actually get along with. They're aesthetically pleasing weights that can help strengthen and tone muscle through a variety of exercises (or non-exercises).
B. Yoga Yoga Mat Lux
That said: I do enjoy yoga. For me, I love that it comes with a calming, wellness-focused approach, one where you're encouraged to listen to your body and take breaks as needed. B. Yoga's cushioned mat has been stable and supportive throughout any practice. Also, when you're panting and close to death while taking child's pose, you'll be relieved at how easy it is to clean.
Dolce Glow Dolce Self-Tanning Mist
Like a famous viral newscaster blooper once said: I so pale. That's why I love Dolce Glow's self-tanning mist. It smells great; it's so easy to use, and it be customized to suit your preferred glow. Also, it's vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.
Candier Namaste Candle
I love not doing things, I love clever copy, and I really love long-burning candles made with natural ingredients and featuring a fresh scent. Would you believe it? This Candier candle combines all three. (Jennifer Coolidge voice: Wow!)
Comrad Socks Knee-High Compression Socks
You know what sucks? Walking a lot. You know what really sucks? Sore feet, ankles, and legs. So I'm positively obsessed with these knee-high compressive socks from Comrad. No matter how much commuting, air traveling, or whatever else is going on, they're always there for relief. They're pretty cute, too.
Bearaby Cotton Napper
While we're on the topic of relaxing: Oh my god, the Bearaby weighted blanket. I bought the travel sized one to test it out for myself; it arrived, I tried it out, and ordered a larger one immediately. It's comforting, breathable, and made from eco-friendly cotton. I get a lot of anxiety, and it sometimes gets the best of me, and having a 20-pound blanket just smoosh me down is enforced relaxation I can get behind.
Hadaka Beauty WANDLOVE Rose Quartz Face Roller
Another thing I find incredibly soothing is my enormous collection of facial rollers. The repetitive motion is stabilizing in moments of high-tension, but it's so much more than that; the rose quartz cools and helps depuff my skin's appearance. On top of that, I have bonkers sinus issues, and this helps (me specifically) move stuff around. Stress relief in more ways than one!
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Temporary Hair Color
There's nothing quite like changing up your look to make you feel refreshed. Lime Crime's Unicorn Tints make dyeing your hair easy, sans commitment.
Joanna Buchanan Evil Eye Cocktail Picks
I know I might be making it sound like I'm a Victorian maiden confined to her bedchamber, but can you blame me for enjoying a good chillaxing sesh? That said: I also love to entertain. And I love ancient symbols, like the evil eye! Which means Joanna Buchanan's sparkling cocktail picks make it simple to entertain elegantly with a personal twist.
Happy Place Brand The Weightless Waffle Robe
You know those lightweight, waffle-knit, ultra-absorbent, endlessly cozy robes you get at high-end hotels and fancy spas? Wouldn't it be nice to have an equivalent at home, but in your exact size and with your choice of color? You're welcome, new friend!
Herbivore Botanicals Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish
If you buy one thing from this list: Please, please make it this one. I'm obsessed with this exfoliator. They should get a restraining order against me, is how obsessed with it I am. It's a super smooth polish that I've used everywhere, and I try not to go through jars too often, but it's hard! I love it so much! It feels lovely on the skin and has a pleasant, grape-adjacent scent. Plus, like, it, actually works. I am working, or I'd get up and shower to have an excuse to use it right now.
moon and jai Clear Quartz Amulet
Look, I can be an educated person of science who appreciates the vibrations and significances crystals have to offer. And so can you. We'll be amulet keychain buddies! Protected for life!* (*=not legally or spiritually binding. Really.)
Spring vacay on the horizon? Headed out on a festival season road trip? Just like bargains? You'll want to look at this list of the best vacation essentials under $50.