Rose Quartz and Blankets and Spa Robes That Fit, This Is Some of My Favorite...Stuff

Hi, everyone! Welcome to this inaugural edition of Editor's Picks, where you, dear readers, can shop the way shopping editors do. After all, we spend most of our days reading, researching, and writing about Stuff. Why shouldn't we let you peek behind the curtain on occasion?

In other words, see what we're buying for ourselves?

It's not that we don't love to make themed lists, roundups, and articles pertaining to holidays. It's that what we love the most is getting real with you: Here are the products we love. For us. Just because.

Since this is a column I'm launching, I'm gonna kick it off in my signature style. In other words, this is Editor's Picks: Sophy Edition. And you're gonna learn about some of the skincare, wellness, and home goods that I love the most.

From Pour Les Femmes nighties to Herbivore Botanicals Amethyst Body Polish, here are a few of this shopping writer's essential picks.