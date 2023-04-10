The Fate of All Law & Order and One Chicago Shows Revealed

Watch : Law & Order: SVU Stars - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

Dick Wolf's TV dynasty lives on.

NBC announced April 10 that Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime have all been renewed for their respective 23rd, 25th and fourth seasons.

Wolf's One Chicago series—Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.—will also be returning for the 2023-2024 TV season.

Wolf, who executive produces all six shows, reacted to the happy news in a statement.

"I'm pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC," he shared. "All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I'd also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons."

The renewal news comes five months after Law & Order's massive crossover event in September which saw detectives from all three shows working together on one case for the first time in the franchise's 23-year history.

Law & Order debuted in September 1990, running for 20 seasons until going on an 11-year hiatus in 2010. In 2021, the series returned with longtime cast member Sam Waterston leading a new team at the New York District Attorney's office.