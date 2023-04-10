The Fate of All Law & Order and One Chicago Shows Revealed

Dick Wolf's TV dynasty lives on.

NBC announced April 10 that Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime have all been renewed for their respective 23rd, 25th and fourth seasons.

Wolf's One Chicago series—Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.—will also be returning for the 2023-2024 TV season.

Wolf, who executive produces all six shows, reacted to the happy news in a statement.

"I'm pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC," he shared. "All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I'd also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons."

The renewal news comes five months after Law & Order's massive crossover event in September which saw detectives from all three shows working together on one case for the first time in the franchise's 23-year history.

Law & Order debuted in September 1990, running for 20 seasons until going on an 11-year hiatus in 2010. In 2021, NBC announced the show's return. In 2021, NBC the series returned with longtime cast member Sam Waterston leading a new team at the New York District Attorney's office.

photos
Stars Who Got Their Start on Law & Order

Mariska Hargitay has starred on every season of spinoff SVU since it premiered in 1999 with her former co-star Christopher Meloni—who departed the series in 2011—picking up Elliot Stabler's badge and gun once more when Organized Crime debuted in 2021. And since then, the erstwhile will they/won't they between Stabler and Hargitay's Detective Olivia Benson has heated up.

Chris Haston/NBC

In fact, SVU almost gave fans what they've been waiting almost two decades for when the characters nearly kissed on the Jan. 26 episode.

Likewise, the One Chicago world—which kicked off with Chicago Fire in 2012, followed by Chicago P.D. in 2014 and Chicago Med in 2015—has captivated audiences as it follows the city's first responders. And its interconnected world during One Chicago Wednesdays has made NBC the No. 1 network in entertainment programming, per NBC.

And the renewal comes as Fire sees an original cast member return to Firehouse 51. Jesse Spencer, who departed the series after 10 seasons in 2021, is picking up another shift as Matt Casey on the April 12 episode amid co-star Taylor Kinney's leave of absence

Keep scrolling to see if more or your favorite shows have been renewed or cancelled.

One Chicago Wednesdays premiere new episodes at 8 p.m. and Law & Order Thursdays kick off at 8 p.m. on NBC.

