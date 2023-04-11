Nordstrom's Epic 70% Off Spring Sale Ends Today: Shop Deals From Madewell, Free People, Open Edit & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, including Nordstrom's amazing Spring Sale. Luckily, you still have one more day to get your shop on.

To keep you from frantically scrolling through all the very best Nordstrom apparel and accessory deals, we rounded up some of our favorite finds for up to 70% off. Whether you're looking for the perfect sandals for spring for 50% off, the trendiest dresses for just $20, Free People bralettes on sale for $24 and more, Nordstrom's Spring Sale has got it all.

If you want to get in on the best spring styles at unbeatable prices from Nordstrom, you're at the right place. Continue below to shop the best Nordstrom deals before the sale ends.