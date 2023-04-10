Amy Sedaris Talks Celebrity-Inspired Sandwiches and Her Kitchen Must-Haves

We interviewed Amy Sedaris because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Amy is a paid spokesperson for Hillshire Farm. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If love sandwiches and pop culture, Amy Sedaris teamed up with Hillshire Farm for a campaign that celebrates iconic people with sandwiches. The comedian and culinary enthusiast came up with some mouth-watering recipes with punny names. Fan out over Amy with The Hamy Sedarwich. She honored her good friend Andy Cohen with the Andy Coham.

Amy shared, "Andy likes a lot of pickles on his sandwich. We wanted something that seemed like it would come alive and be fun. Mine has ham on it and lettuce with a pickle tongue. It has swiss cheese on it and olives for eyes." In an exclusive E! interview, Amy talked sandwiches and her kitchen must-haves, including this top-rated must-have she uses daily.

Stay up to date with the latest Hillshire Farm content by following the brand on TikTok and Instagram.