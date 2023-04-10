Perfect Match Star Savannah Palacio Shares Her Practical Coachella Essentials

We interviewed Savannah Palacio because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Coachella is right around the corner, and if you're feeling the pre-festival excitement settle in, you certainly aren't alone. Netflix's Perfect Match star and social media influencer Savannah Palacio is feeling the same!

""I love the music and the food!" Sav tells E! when asked what she's most looking forward to this weekend. "I'm most looking forward to hanging out with my friends and watching our favorite artists!"

To prep for the occasion, Sav also let us in on all the functional and practical essentials she recommends packing for festival weekend, along with some festival fashion and beauty hacks.

"It's not a huge hack but doing a braided hairstyle is ideal for Coachella because of all the wind blowing through," Sav recommends. "A braided hairstyle looks cute in pics and keeps you from having to manage your hair throughout the day."

So, if you feel like you're still missing a few Coachella essentials from your packing list, Sav is here to relieve some of your stress. From portable chargers and fans to trendy sunnies and more, read ahead to see what Sav is packing to take on Coachella.