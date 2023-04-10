Perfect Match Star Savannah Palacio Shares Her Practical Coachella Essentials

We interviewed Savannah Palacio because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Coachella is right around the corner, and if you're feeling the pre-festival excitement settle in, you certainly aren't alone. Netflix's Perfect Match star and social media influencer Savannah Palacio is feeling the same!
""I love the music and the food!" Sav tells E! when asked what she's most looking forward to this weekend. "I'm most looking forward to hanging out with my friends and watching our favorite artists!"
To prep for the occasion, Sav also let us in on all the functional and practical essentials she recommends packing for festival weekend, along with some festival fashion and beauty hacks.
"It's not a huge hack but doing a braided hairstyle is ideal for Coachella because of all the wind blowing through," Sav recommends. "A braided hairstyle looks cute in pics and keeps you from having to manage your hair throughout the day."
So, if you feel like you're still missing a few Coachella essentials from your packing list, Sav is here to relieve some of your stress. From portable chargers and fans to trendy sunnies and more, read ahead to see what Sav is packing to take on Coachella.
JOHOUSE Foldable Bamboo Fans
These foldable bamboo fans have a front-row spot on Sav's list of Coachella essentials. "They're so cheap and so useful," Sav says. "Anytime I'm in a crowd and use one people are lining up behind me to they can cool down too."
Whether you're using them to cool down or for a photo opp, they'll definitely come in handy for Coachella.
Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Limited Edition Jumbo
Sunscreen is an absolute music festival must-have. Nobody wants a nasty sunburn at Coachella! Protect your skin with Sav's recommended sunscreen, Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen with SPF 40. The totally invisible, weightless and scentless sunscreen is some of the best out there. Sav says she "can't live without it."
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer JUICY 3-PACK
Another essential on Sav's list that definitely should be included in your festival belt bag is hand sanitizer. We recommend snagging this three-pack of Touchland's hydrating mist hand sanitizers to stay fresh and clean all festival weekend long.
Kimberly-Clark Kleenex 3-Ply Pocket Packs Facial Tissues
Your festival packing list should have you feeling prepared for anything. Incase the bathrooms on the festival grounds run out of toilet paper, Sav recommends having Kleenex Pocket Packs within reach.
Luxtude 5000mAh Portable Charger
Whether you're shooting content for TikTok, snapping photos for Instagram or texting your friends to meet up on the vast festival grounds, Sav recommends having this portable charger with over 7,500 Amazon reviews on hand.
Tskestvy 4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses
When it comes to a "no-brainer" Coachella accessory, Sav points to sunglasses. We recommend these Amazon sunnies that are currently on sale to get the most bang for your buck.
Burt's Bees Lip Balm
Another Coachella essential on Sav's list is a lip balm. Chances are, your lips will be feeling a bit dry in the desert heat, so we recommend this Burt's Bees lip balm set to keep your pout hydrated.
Band-Aid Brand Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages, Twin Pack
Last but certainly not least, Sav recommends keeping a stash of bandages in your bag. "Lots of walking can lead to blisters," she says.
