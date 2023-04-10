Kathy Griffin Spends Easter Holiday Getting MRI One Year After Cancer Battle

Watch : Kathy Griffin Shares Lung Cancer Diagnosis: "I've Never Smoked"

Kathy Griffin is focused on her health.

The comedian shared a glimpse into her Easter plans on social media, posting a picture of herself at the hospital—wrapped in a blanket and wearing a black mask as she sat in a chair—waiting to undergo imaging.

"Happy Easter???" Kathy captioned the April 9 Instagram post. "Getting an MRI."

Although the 62-year-old didn't give any insight into the reason for her scan, several pals sent their support in the comment section.

Ross Matthews wrote, "Sending you love!," with a slew of red heart emojis while Sharon Stone—who had a fibroid tumor removed last year—commiserated on the experience, noting, "Got mine last week." Actor Michael Hitchcock chimed in suggesting, "when the MRI gets really loud pretend you're in a bangin' club. Sending love!"

Kathy's holiday snap comes two years after she opened up about her battle with stage one lung cancer.