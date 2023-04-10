Kathy Griffin Spends Easter Holiday Getting MRI One Year After Cancer Battle

Kathy Griffin is focused on her health.
The comedian shared a glimpse into her Easter plans on social media, posting a picture of herself at the hospital—wrapped in a blanket and wearing a black mask as she sat in a chair—waiting to undergo imaging.
"Happy Easter???" Kathy captioned the April 9 Instagram post. "Getting an MRI."
Although the 62-year-old didn't give any insight into the reason for her scan, several pals sent their support in the comment section.
Ross Matthews wrote, "Sending you love!," with a slew of red heart emojis while Sharon Stone—who had a fibroid tumor removed last year—commiserated on the experience, noting, "Got mine last week." Actor Michael Hitchcock chimed in suggesting, "when the MRI gets really loud pretend you're in a bangin' club. Sending love!"
Kathy's holiday snap comes two years after she opened up about her battle with stage one lung cancer.
"In August, I had half of my left lung removed. I'm not even kidding," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Nov. 2021. "Now, they, like, put the intubation tube to drop by my vocal cord. So now I'm, like, Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe, I'm not sure."
Kathy added that although she had never smoked, the tumor was "in there for 10 years." After the scan, the doctor explained to her what the procedure to remove the mass would be like.
"So I go in, and he's, like, describing how they take half your lung out, and he goes, 'It's kind of like a balloon. So we do it laparoscopically and we poke it,'" she recalled. "And then he goes, 'And when we take it out, it kind of looks like a used condom.' The doctor. And then he goes, 'You can use that.'"
And flash forward to 2022, Kathy gave an update on her recovery.
"My heath is pretty good. And I'm cancer free, which is great!" the Search Party star exclusively told E! News in September. "But I did sustain some injuries from the surgery. So I'm working on my voice to get it better, keeping my fingers crossed, but it used to be even worse than this. At least now I can be heard, it was like a whisper for six months."