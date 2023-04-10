Dalai Lama Apologizes After Video Surfaces of Him Asking a Child to Suck His Tongue

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Talks Religion in Hollywood

The Dalai Lama has issued an apology for his actions at an event earlier this year.

After a video spread online April 9 that appears to show the 87-year-old attempting to kiss a child on the lips, His Holiness expressed regret for his actions.

"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug," the Dalai Lama's team said in a statement on Twitter April 10. "His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."

The statement continued, "His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

In the controversial video, a young boy can be seen approaching the Nobel Peace Prize winner before asking, "Can I hug you?" The spiritual leader proceeds to invite the boy on stage where they share a hug and a kiss.