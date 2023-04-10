Kim Kardashian Joins American Horror Story Season 12

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Kim Kardashian is adding a bloody new acting role to her resume.

The Kardashians star is joining the cast of American Horror Story for the show's 12th season, entitled "Delicate." According to a chilling teaser, posted to the SKIMS mogul's Instagram and Twitter pages April 10, Kim will star alongside AHS alum Emma Roberts on the upcoming season, which is set to premiere this summer.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," co-creator Ryan Murphy shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."

Showrunner Halley Feiffer has "written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim," Ryan added, "and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

While additional details about Kim and Emma's specific roles have not been shared publicly at this time, THR reports that season 12 will be based on author Danielle Valentine's upcoming book Delicate Condition.