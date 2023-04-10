Why Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson Are Sparking Dating Rumors

Watch : Tayshia Adams Gushes Over Rihanna's Pregnancy Style

A possible Bachelor Nation-Bravo romance has reality TV fans in a frenzy.

The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson have sparked dating rumors after getting cozy while celebrating Easter in NYC.

In an April 9 pic posted by mutual friend Katie Joy Thiele Verutti, the stars are seen holding hands as they posed with friends, including Luke's fellow Summer House co-stars Carl Radke and fiancée Lindsay Hubbard, Andrea Denver and girlfriend Lexi Sundin and Chris Leoni.

The comment section was quickly filled with speculation about the possible budding romance, though neither has confirmed their relationship status.

E! News reached out to Tayshia and Luke's reps, who couldn't be reached for comment.

Tayshia was previously engaged to her Bachelorette season 16 winner Zac Clark, but the two ended their relationship in November 2021 nearly one year after he proposed on the series. And several weeks after their split, Tayshia got candid about their "really hard" decision to break up.