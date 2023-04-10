Why Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson Are Sparking Dating Rumors

A possible Bachelor Nation-Bravo romance has reality TV fans in a frenzy.
The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson have sparked dating rumors after getting cozy while celebrating Easter in NYC.
In an April 9 pic posted by mutual friend Katie Joy Thiele Verutti, the stars are seen holding hands as they posed with friends, including Luke's fellow Summer House co-stars Carl Radke and fiancée Lindsay Hubbard, Andrea Denver and girlfriend Lexi Sundin and Chris Leoni.
The comment section was quickly filled with speculation about the possible budding romance, though neither has confirmed their relationship status.
E! News reached out to Tayshia and Luke's reps, who couldn't be reached for comment.
Tayshia was previously engaged to her Bachelorette season 16 winner Zac Clark, but the two ended their relationship in November 2021 nearly one year after he proposed on the series. And several weeks after their split, Tayshia got candid about their "really hard" decision to break up.
"All I have to say is that I'm heartbroken," the 32-year-old shared during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special on Dec. 6. "But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I'm not sure what the future holds."
As for Luke, he most recently dated The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby after they met at BravoCon 2022 following her divorce from ex Michael Darby. But after two and a half months of dating, Ashley announced in January that she and the 39-year-old were "not romantically involved anymore" and credited her ongoing separation as the reason for the breakup.
"Really, my life is very complicated," she shared on the Jan. 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "As you guys can imagine, I'm going through a very difficult situation."
While Ashley added that "Luke was a trooper—he went through some things," ultimately co-parenting sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 2, with Michael was too hard on their romance.
Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)