London Boy, Bye: Let's Look Back on All of Taylor Swift's Songs Inspired By Joe Alwyn

It's a new single era for Taylor Swift.
The superstar's fanbase was all too unwell when reports Taylor and Joe Alwyn had broken up after six years has surfaced April 8.
The pair worked hard to keep their relationship private, but Swifties learned at least some key details about their low-key romance from the 33-year-old's songs, including the multiple tracks she and Joe collaborated on for her two 2020 albums, folklore and evermore.
Alas, it appears that the couple who win a Grammy together doesn't always stay together. But we are left with a heck of a breakup playlist. So, as fans mourn the apparent end of this era, we're not crying because it's over—we're streaming because it happened.
As we relisten to the bops and ballads that sprang from their bond, here are all the tunes Joe co-wrote and the biggest songs he inspired, including the track Taylor released just last month.
(Note: We are just going to state here that basically all of Lover is about the Conversations With People actor.)