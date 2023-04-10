See Shemar Moore’s Adorable Twinning Moment With Daughter Frankie

Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore showed off a twinning moment with his 2-month-old daughter Frankie, whom he welcomed with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon in January. See the adorable comparison.

Watch: Shemar Moore Brings His Baby Girl to Visit Mom's Grave

Simply put, this father-daughter moment couldn't be moore adorable.
 
A little more than two months after welcoming his first baby with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, Shemar Moore is proving just how much his daughter, Frankie, is already his mini me. In a side-by-side split photo featuring the S.W.A.T star and his baby girl showcasing the same expression as they laugh, Shemar wrote on Instagram April 9, "Frankie and Daddy TWINNING."
 
In his heartwarming post, the actor also shared a nod to his late mom, who passed away in January 2020, adding, "Swipe to see Frankie stealing Grandma Marilyn's hat swag."
 
Earlier this year, the 52-year-old shared he and his girlfriend—who is also mom of two from previous relationships—were expecting their first baby together. As the Criminal Minds alum noted, his latest chapter was bittersweet, as it came nearly three years after his mom's passing.

"I'm sorry she can't be here," he said during the Jan. 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed,' kind of thing, but God had my back and things lined up."

As Shemar explained, he was more than ready to take on his biggest role yet.

"My life is already pretty grand," he continued. "But I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

A little more than two weeks later, Shemar confirmed the couple had welcomed their daughter. "Ya boy is officially a Dad," he wrote alongside a Jan. 25 Instagram post. "Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!"

