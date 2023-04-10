Bodies of Lotus Band Member Chuck Morris and His 20-Year-Old Son Recovered 3 Weeks After Disappearance

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Lotus band member Charles Morris IV and his son Charles Morris V.



Three weeks after the pair were reported missing following a kayaking trip on Beaver Lake in Arkansas, the Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed their bodies were recovered on April 9. As authorities noted, the development comes after they began daily rescue operations on March 16.

"After 24 days of recovery efforts, the bodies of both Charles Morris IV and Charles Morris V have been recovered thanks to the technology and efforts by all personnel," the sheriff's office said in a statement posted to their official Facebook page. "Sheriff Holloway, along with the family of Chuck and Charley, would like to thank all the men and women who donated their time and efforts to help bring closure to the family and recover the two missing men."

Authorities concluded their statement with a heartbreaking message for grieving the loss of both Chuck, 47, and his son, Charley, 20.