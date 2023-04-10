Bodies of Lotus Band Member Chuck Morris and His 20-Year-Old Son Recovered 3 Weeks After Disappearance

Three weeks after they were reported missing following a kayaking trip, authorities have confirmed they've recovered the bodies of Lotus band member Chuck Morris and his son, Charley.

By Kisha Forde Apr 10, 2023 3:09 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Lotus band member Charles Morris IV and his son Charles Morris V.
 
Three weeks after the pair were reported missing following a kayaking trip on Beaver Lake in Arkansas, the Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed their bodies were recovered on April 9. As authorities noted, the development comes after they began daily rescue operations on March 16.

"After 24 days of recovery efforts, the bodies of both Charles Morris IV and Charles Morris V have been recovered thanks to the technology and efforts by all personnel," the sheriff's office said in a statement posted to their official Facebook page. "Sheriff Holloway, along with the family of Chuck and Charley, would like to thank all the men and women who donated their time and efforts to help bring closure to the family and recover the two missing men."

Authorities concluded their statement with a heartbreaking message for grieving the loss of both Chuck, 47, and his son, Charley, 20.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

"Our heart goes out the family of Chuck and Charley Morris," they added. "And we are thankful today that we can help bring closure."

In late March, Lotus released a statement on the status of the search effort for their percussionist and his son.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Hilary Swank Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

2

Chuck Morris and His Son Found Deceased 3 Weeks After Disappearance

3

Khloe Kardashian Subtly Supports Tristan Thompson’s Next Career Move

"We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck and Charley has moved to a recovery," the electric jam band shared in a March 21 statement posted on their official Facebook page. "With help from the K9 team, there is a probable location on the lake, but logistical challenges including temperature, weather, and depth have prevented a recovery thus far. It is unknown how long these efforts may take."

The group continued, "While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley's lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people. Thank you to all who have reached out with fond words, stories, emotional and financial support."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Hilary Swank Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

2

Chuck Morris and His Son Found Deceased 3 Weeks After Disappearance

3

Khloe Kardashian Subtly Supports Tristan Thompson’s Next Career Move

4

Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner's Kids Are Cute Bunnies at Easter Bash

5

Keshia Knight Pulliam Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Brad James