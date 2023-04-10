Shapermint 24-Hour Deal: Save $25 on Top-Rated Shapewear and Get a Smooth Look for Sizes Small to 4XL

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're reading this, you've probably suffered through a day with shapewear that rolls downs, digs in, or rides up. That is far from the sleek, comfortable shapewear you were hoping for. If you are looking for a smooth look and all-day comfort, you need to check out Shapermint. The brand has comfortable styles that come through to help you feel your best all day long.
For 24 hours, you can get two pairs of Shapermint Empower Mesh Shaping Shorts for $45. If you bought these shorts separately, they would normally cost $70. There are four color combinations to choose from with an inclusive size range from small to 4X. Shop this $25 discount before this price disappears.
Shapermint Essentials Set of 2 Empower Mesh Shaping Shorts
Wear these shaping shorts under skirts and dresses for a smooth and sleek look that actually feels comfortable. There are four colors combinations to choose from with sizes ranging from small to 4XL.
If you need additional information before you shop, check out these customer reviews to find out why these are far from your average shapewear shorts.
Shapermint Empower Mesh Shaping Shorts Reviews
A shopper gushed, "It actually stays up! I have bought a few pairs of shareware shorts over the years. I am overweight and I wanted something to smooth the lumps and bumps. Every pair of this type of shareware I have purchased in the past always rolls down when I sat down. I wore my mesh shaper shorts for the first time today to church under a dress. I sat down and stood up several times and the top of these shorts didn't budge. I was amazed!! Highly recommend."
Another raved, "Best shape wear I've ever worn! I have zero complaints or negative feedback. I love the mesh shaper shorts! My holy grail!"
A customer said, "Smooths out my stomach rolls naturally. Feels and looks great. Very comfy and smooth material that stays up all day and where you want it to."
A reviewer wrote, "These slimming shorts are even more than I'd hoped. They do everything Shapermint says they will and they're comfy and cool to wear which was my greatest concern since I live in the desert."
"Wow! It smoothed everything out and made the dress I wore look 100," a shopper wrote.
Someone said, "Comfortable right out of the package. After wearing them all day the shorts really did not ride up. Very pleased with the fabric!"
While you're shopping, check out these 10 customer-loved sports bras from lululemon.