ABBA Guitarist Lasse Wellander Dead at 70 After Cancer Battle

The music industry has lost a beloved member.

Lasse Wellander, the longtime guitarist for the band ABBA, died on April 7 after a brief battle with cancer, a message on his personal Facebook page confirmed. He was 70.

"It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep," the April 9 statement began. "Lasse recently fell ill in what turned out to be spread cancer and early on Good Friday he passed away, surrounded by his loved ones."

"You were an amazing musician and humble as few, but above all you were a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather," the message continued. "Kind, safe, caring and loving... and so much more, that cannot be described in words. A hub in our lives, and it's unbelievable that we now have to live on without you. We love and miss you so much."

ABBA members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad also paid tribute to the musician.