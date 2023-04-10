Keshia Knight Pulliam Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Brad James

Watch : The Cosby Show Alum Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant

Keshia Knight Pulliam received an extra special gift just in time for her birthday this year.



The House of Payne star, whose birthday is April 9, announced that she and her husband Brad James recently welcomed their baby boy.

"With this little one we are complete," she wrote alongside footage featuring the couple in the delivery room shared to Instagram. "Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week… Thank you for the birthday wishes!!"

Keshia's newest edition to her family comes four months after the actress—who also shares daughter Ella, 6, with ex Ed Hartwell—revealed she was expecting again.

"Oh Baby Baby!!" the 44-year-old wrote, in part, alongside a December 2022 Instagram post of her and Brad backstage at The Tamron Hall Show. "Baby James coming 2023!!"

As the Cosby Show alum shared during her appearance, she initially decided to keep her pregnancy news private.

"Not that I've been trying to hide it," Keshia—who tied the knot with Brad in September 2021—said during the Dec. 1 episode. "But when you've had a miscarriage, when you've gone through his journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is OK."