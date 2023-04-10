Khloe Kardashian Subtly Supports Tristan Thompson’s NBA Career After He Signs With Lakers

Amid the Los Angeles Lakers confirming they've added Tristan Thompson to their roster, the NBA star received a subtle sign of support from his ex Khloe Kardashian.

By Kisha Forde Apr 10, 2023 11:53 AMTags
KardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTristan Thompson
Watch: Why Khloe Kardashian Hasn't Revealed Her Son's Name

Khloe Kardashian is giving a thumbs up to ex Tristan Thompson's latest career move.
 
ICYMI, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that the NBA star—who's played for a few teams including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics—has officially joined their roster. The team's Instagram page shared a photo of the 32-year-old clad in their jersey on April 9, writing, "OFFICIAL: Tristan Thompson and Shaquille Harrison are Los Angeles Lakers."
 
As for Khloe, she gave the news her stamp of approval by double-tapping the announcement.
 
Tristan's latest career move came amid the Kardashians star—who shares 5-year-old daughter True and a baby boy welcomed last summer via surrogate with the Ontario native—sharing a peek at how her family celebrated their Easter holiday.

Alongside a series of Instagram photos featuring True donning a pink dress and soft pink bunny ears to match, the 38-year-old wrote, "He has risen!!!!! Happy Easter everyone."

photos
Khloe Kardashian's Lion-Themed Baby Shower for Her Son

But there's even more of a celebration where that came from.

Trending Stories

1

Hilary Swank Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

2

Khloe Kardashian Subtly Supports Tristan Thompson’s Next Career Move

3

Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Hinted at Joe Alwyn Breakup on Eras Tour

Keep reading for an eggs-cellent look at how the Kardashian-Jenner family members spent their holiday.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Aire Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son is an adorable bunny.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter is all smiles

instagram.com/kyliejenner
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter gets into the holiday spirit.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Stormi Webster, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian's daughters play in the pool.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Play Time

True Thompson decorates an egg.

instagram.com/krisjenner
Happy Easter Kar-Jenner Family

Until next year!

instagram.com/krisjenner
Egg-Stra Special Easter Celebration

The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son's first Easter in April 2023.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
So Sweet

Cadbury Mini Eggs and a honeycomb display are spotted on the Kardashian-Jenner Easter 2023 table.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Eggs-Cellent

Soft-boiled eggs, any bunny?

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder takes a mirror selfie.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter prepares to make some eggs-quisite art.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Sunny Holiday

Kylie Jenner basks in the sun.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Webster Kids' Easter Baskets

Pink for Stormi Webster and blue for Aire Webster.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Sweet Treats

Delicious!

instagram.com/krisjenner
More Personalized Gifts

No, still no sign of the name of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Kids' Easter Baskets

More goodies await!

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Strike a Pose

Kylie Jenner shows off her Easter outfit.

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Hilary Swank Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

2

Khloe Kardashian Subtly Supports Tristan Thompson’s Next Career Move

3

Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Hinted at Joe Alwyn Breakup on Eras Tour

4

Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner's Kids Are Cute Bunnies at Easter Bash

5

Gavin Rossdale's Daughter Daisy Lowe Welcomes First Baby