Khloe Kardashian Subtly Supports Tristan Thompson’s NBA Career After He Signs With Lakers

Khloe Kardashian is giving a thumbs up to ex Tristan Thompson's latest career move.



ICYMI, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that the NBA star—who's played for a few teams including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics—has officially joined their roster. The team's Instagram page shared a photo of the 32-year-old clad in their jersey on April 9, writing, "OFFICIAL: Tristan Thompson and Shaquille Harrison are Los Angeles Lakers."



As for Khloe, she gave the news her stamp of approval by double-tapping the announcement.



Tristan's latest career move came amid the Kardashians star—who shares 5-year-old daughter True and a baby boy welcomed last summer via surrogate with the Ontario native—sharing a peek at how her family celebrated their Easter holiday.

Alongside a series of Instagram photos featuring True donning a pink dress and soft pink bunny ears to match, the 38-year-old wrote, "He has risen!!!!! Happy Easter everyone."