Succession Takes Shocking Turn With Death of Major Character

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Succession's fourth season.
One of the most renowned TV characters has just met his fate.
While the third episode of Succession's fourth and final season was entitled "Connor's Wedding," it was anything but a celebration. In fact, the family of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) said goodbye to the Waystar Royco CEO during the April 9 episode after he suddenly died onboard his private jet.
Logan's kids—Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), who have a deeply complicated relationship with their father, to say the least—were at the wedding of their older brother Connor (Alan Ruck) when they got the news from Shiv's estranged husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).
Tom, who was onboard the plane, held his phone up to Logan's ear so that Kendall and Roman could say their final words to their dad, though it was unclear if he could still hear them.
Kendall then went to get Shiv—who was out of the room at the time and had previously ignored Tom's calls—so she could get on the phone with their dad one last time.
Unfortunately, by the time Shiv and Kendall found Connor—Logan's eldest son from his first marriage—it was too late for him to get on the phone. Connor even declared that Logan, who was missing his wedding in attempt to save the Waystar-GoJo deal, "never" liked him. (Though Connor quickly admitted that while Logan did love him, Connor never got to make his dad proud.)
For Connor, the episode does have somewhat of a happy ending. After debating on whether to call off the wedding in light of Logan's death, Connor and Willa (Justine Lupe) can be seen going through with the ceremony, albeit with a smaller crowd than originally planned.
Meanwhile, for Kendall, Shiv and Roman—who previously teamed up against their dad—their grief journey becomes even more complicated when they realize Logan's Waystar team—including Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), who was nearly fired before the CEO's death—are already making moves for the top spot.
As the battle for power begins, take a look at Succession's mid-season trailer above.
Succession airs Sundays on HBO.