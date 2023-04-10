Succession Takes Shocking Turn With Death of Major Character

Watch : Succession's Nicholas Braun Responds to Calls for a Cousin Greg Spinoff

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Succession's fourth season.

One of the most renowned TV characters has just met his fate.

While the third episode of Succession's fourth and final season was entitled "Connor's Wedding," it was anything but a celebration. In fact, the family of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) said goodbye to the Waystar Royco CEO during the April 9 episode after he suddenly died onboard his private jet.

Logan's kids—Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), who have a deeply complicated relationship with their father, to say the least—were at the wedding of their older brother Connor (Alan Ruck) when they got the news from Shiv's estranged husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).

Tom, who was onboard the plane, held his phone up to Logan's ear so that Kendall and Roman could say their final words to their dad, though it was unclear if he could still hear them.