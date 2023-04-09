Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Kids Are the Cutest Bunnies at Family's Easter 2023 Celebration

Watch : Why Khloe Kardashian Hasn't Revealed Her Son's Name

This year's Easter was egg-stra hoppy for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

It marked the first time Khloe Kardashian celebrated the holiday as a mom of two. And while she did not share new photos of her and Tristan Thompson's 8-month-old baby boy, whose name they have not revealed yet, she did post sweet images of their daughter True Thompson, almost 5, wearing a bunny headband at her family's annual Easter celebration on her Instagram Stories.

Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner also shared adorable pics from the event, including photos of her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 14 months, both wearing bunny ears. The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned her Instagram post, "The sweetest Easter weekend."

Kylie also posted a pic of herself sitting by a pool in a bikini and cuddling Aire and a snap of Stormi swimming with True and fellow cousin Dream Kardashian, 6, Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna's daughter.

Meanwhile, Khloe shared both a photo and a video of True decorating an egg on her Instagram Stories.