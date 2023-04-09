Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Kids Are the Cutest Bunnies at Family's Easter 2023 Celebration

See photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Easter celebration, including snaps of several of the kids showcasing adorable holiday looks.

This year's Easter was egg-stra hoppy for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

It marked the first time Khloe Kardashian celebrated the holiday as a mom of two. And while she did not share new photos of her and Tristan Thompson's 8-month-old baby boy, whose name they have not revealed yet, she did post sweet images of their daughter True Thompson, almost 5, wearing a bunny headband at her family's annual Easter celebration on her Instagram Stories.

Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner also shared adorable pics from the event, including photos of her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 14 months, both wearing bunny ears. The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned her Instagram post, "The sweetest Easter weekend."

Kylie also posted a pic of herself sitting by a pool in a bikini and cuddling Aire and a snap of Stormi swimming with True and fellow cousin Dream Kardashian, 6, Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna's daughter.

Meanwhile, Khloe shared both a photo and a video of True decorating an egg on her Instagram Stories.

photos
Meet Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Son Aire

Family matriarch Kris Jenner also posted pics from their celebration, including a pic of an Easter gift basket filled with personalized cookies bearing names of her grandchildren. However, one dedicated to Khloe and Tristan's son is simply titled, "Baby Thompson."

The Good American founder has dropped a hint about their baby's name. On an April 5 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Kardashians star confirmed speculation that like his big sister, the infant's name "will start with a T."

"I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out," she said, joking, "So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."

The Kardashians season three will premiere on Hulu May 25.

See photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family's Easter 2023 celebration below:

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Aire Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son is an adorable bunny.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter is all smiles

instagram.com/kyliejenner
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter gets into the holiday spirit.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Stormi Webster, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian's daughters play in the pool.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Play Time

True Thompson decorates an egg.

instagram.com/krisjenner
Happy Easter Kar-Jenner Family

Until next year!

instagram.com/krisjenner
Egg-Stra Special Easter Celebration

The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son's first Easter in April 2023.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
So Sweet

Cadbury Mini Eggs and a honeycomb display are spotted on the Kardashian-Jenner Easter 2023 table.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Eggs-Cellent

Soft-boiled eggs, any bunny?

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder takes a mirror selfie.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter prepares to make some eggs-quisite art.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Sunny Holiday

Kylie Jenner basks in the sun.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Webster Kids' Easter Baskets

Pink for Stormi Webster and blue for Aire Webster.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Sweet Treats

Delicious!

instagram.com/krisjenner
More Personalized Gifts

No, still no sign of the name of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Kids' Easter Baskets

More goodies await!

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Strike a Pose

Kylie Jenner shows off her Easter outfit.

