Kristen Stewart’s Birthday Tribute From Fiancée Dylan Meyer Will Make You Believe in True Love

Dylan Meyer is showering Kristen Stewart with love on her birthday.

The screenwriter took to Instagram on April 9 with an aww-worthy birthday tribute for her fiancée, who turned 33.

"Cheers to my favorite Shrimp on her birthday!" Dylan wrote next to a photo of Kristen. "Sweetheart, I love you more than all the shades of green, all the phases of the moon, all the cats in LA."

But Dylan's sweet words on how much she loves Kristen did not stop there.

"Love you more than chunking express, or Denis Johnson's already dead, or the stooges' raw power," she continued. "I love you more than a dominos pizza when you're stoned, a Ricky's fish taco when you're hungover, and EVEN more than a plate of wings ~ hot and extra crispy ~ from rustic, aka the pinnacle of my capacity to love."

Dylan wrapped up the birthday post by noting, "Some might say that's too much love but I say those people are squares. Go big or go home! Happy birthday dude I love you so much."