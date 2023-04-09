Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Enjoy an Eggs-Cellent Visit to Martha Stewart's Farm

And on Martha Stewart's farm there was a "very cute couple"—Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders.
The pair recently visited the lifestyle guru at her sprawling estate, Cantitoe Corners, in Bedford, New York while touring the town with a real estate broker.
"@hellofrommuffin dropped by with two friends @pete_davidson_bupkis and @chasesuiwonders," Martha, 81, wrote on Instagram April 9—Easter Sunday. "They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford. I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday."
The TV personality added, "Very cute couple !!!!"
Chase, 26, commented on the post with emojis of two bunnies and a white heart.
In her post, Martha shared a photo of herself standing with Pete, 29, and the actress on the front steps to a building on her property, which spans more than 150 acres. The SNL alum, a native of New York City (located about 66 miles south of the farm) appears in between the two women while holding a carton of eggs.
Martha, whose farm is home to at least 200 chickens and other animals, shared her post more than two months after Pete and Chase, co-stars in the 2022 movie Bodies Bodies Bodies and his upcoming Peacock semi-autobiographical action-comedy series Bupkis, appeared to confirmed their romance during a PDA-filled visit to Universal Studios Hollywood, which was followed by two romantic trips to Hawaii.
Despite showcasing their affections publicly, neither actor has spoken about their relationship.
Pete and Martha go way back. They first met in 2015 at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber. In April 2022, she hung out with the actor and then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where they made their red carpet debut as a couple.
At the time, the Martha Stewart Living icon told E! News that Pete and Kim made an "an unlikely pairing and much, much more unlikely than my steak tartare and Ruffles potato chips." She also said, "They're cute together. They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice."
The following August, Pete and Kim broke up, after which fans circulated a meme that suggested the actor, also known for other past high-profile romances with stars such as ex-fiancé Ariana Grande, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Kate Beckinsale, would date Martha next. She then told the Daily Mail, "Pete Davidson is like the son I never had. He is a charming boy who is finding his way."
In October 2022, Martha spoke about Pete's love life on The Drew Barrymore Show. "He's dated so many women," she said. "I'm not saying that's bad. I think that's good. He's sort of cute. I know everybody loves him."
Pete himself recently spoke about the growing mass interest in his dating life. "I'm in my 20s and I've dated people and for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people," he said on the March 30 episode of the Real Ones With Jon Berthnal podcast. "I don't think it's interesting."
He continued, "In 10 years, I've dated 12 people," he explained. "I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."
