Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Enjoy an Eggs-Cellent Visit to Martha Stewart's Farm

Watch : Pete Davidson Doesn't Get The Interest In His Love Life

And on Martha Stewart's farm there was a "very cute couple"—Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders.

The pair recently visited the lifestyle guru at her sprawling estate, Cantitoe Corners, in Bedford, New York while touring the town with a real estate broker.

"@hellofrommuffin dropped by with two friends @pete_davidson_bupkis and @chasesuiwonders," Martha, 81, wrote on Instagram April 9—Easter Sunday. "They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford. I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday."

The TV personality added, "Very cute couple !!!!"

Chase, 26, commented on the post with emojis of two bunnies and a white heart.

In her post, Martha shared a photo of herself standing with Pete, 29, and the actress on the front steps to a building on her property, which spans more than 150 acres. The SNL alum, a native of New York City (located about 66 miles south of the farm) appears in between the two women while holding a carton of eggs.