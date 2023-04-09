Gavin Rossdale's Daughter Daisy Lowe Welcomes First Baby

Watch : Who Does Gavin Rossdale Want to Collab With? He Says…

Gavin Rossdale is now a grandfather, as the Bush rocker's daughter Daisy Lowe has given birth to her first child.

On April 9, Easter Sunday, the 34-year-old and fiancé Jordan Saul announced that they welcomed a baby girl.

"Our Easter egg finally hatched," the model wrote on Instagram. "Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true- our dream girl. I have never known happiness or love like this. I can't stop crying tears of joy."

Her fiancé also took to his Instagram to celebrate the news, writing, "Welcome to the [world] Ivy love Saul." Both Jordan and Daisy paired their sweet messages with a photo of themselves looking lovingly at their newborn.

The little one's arrival comes after Daisy, whose mom is fashion designer Pearl Lowe, announced that she and Jordan were expanding their family in October.

"I wanted to share some news with you," Daisy began her Instagram post. "Jordan & I are having a baby. We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I'm oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure!"