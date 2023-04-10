10 Underrated Beauty Brands We're Tempted to Gatekeep

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Gatekeeping? We don't know her.

We're always testing out the latest and greatest skincare, haircare and makeup from some of the coolest emerging brands, which means we often stumble upon a ton of products that everyone should know about. While we're tempted to keep some of these products under our list of best kept beauty secrets, they're simply to good not to share. They deserve all the love and attention they can get, so we rounded up just a few of our fave underrated beauty brands and products for you to shop from.

From Ciara's OAM skincare line and wellness-centered Kulfi Beauty to ophthalmologist-certified eye makeup and more, read ahead to discover and shop the 10 underrated beauty brands we only wish we got our hands on sooner. You're going to want to bookmark them all immediately.