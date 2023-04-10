10 Underrated Beauty Brands We're Tempted to Gatekeep

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Gatekeeping? We don't know her.
We're always testing out the latest and greatest skincare, haircare and makeup from some of the coolest emerging brands, which means we often stumble upon a ton of products that everyone should know about. While we're tempted to keep some of these products under our list of best kept beauty secrets, they're simply to good not to share. They deserve all the love and attention they can get, so we rounded up just a few of our fave underrated beauty brands and products for you to shop from.
From Ciara's OAM skincare line and wellness-centered Kulfi Beauty to ophthalmologist-certified eye makeup and more, read ahead to discover and shop the 10 underrated beauty brands we only wish we got our hands on sooner. You're going to want to bookmark them all immediately.
OAM by Ciara Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser
Ciara is 'On A Mission' to make good, clean and transformative skincare accessible with her line, OAM Skin. The line has everything you need to totally transform, simplify and refresh your skincare regimen. From brightening pads and serums to this ultra-foaming cleanser that we'll never live without, the line uses clinical vitamin C as its star ingredient to deliver some amazing results. Whether you're looking to protect the skin barrier, correct hyperpigmentation or breathe life into dull skin, OAM does it all and more.
Mehndi Moment Blush
With self-expression at the forefront of their brand, Kulfi Beauty's products will have you feeling and looking like your best self. According to the line, they partner with organizations to make mental health services more accessible, particularly within the South Asian community.
One of our favorite Kulfi Beauty products? This cream blush inspired by the deep pigment and long-lasting qualities of mehndi, or henna. The rich shades are buildable, so you can choose between a light flush or a more dramatic blush. Any of the five beautiful shades will leave your skin looking and feeling positively radiant.
Clear Strong-Hold Brow Gel
Launched by celebrity brow artist Kristie Streicher, KS&CO's brow products are a total gamechanger. The products, like this clear eyebrow gel, are formulated with nurturing ingredients that are meant to enhance your natural features while stimulating healthy hair growth. Whether you have finer eyebrows or more unruly ones, the gel will hold them down without flaking or feeling unpleasantly stiff. Plus, according to the line, their formulas are eco-friendly with clean formulas. What's not to love?
Visionary Eye Shadow Stick - Rich Neutrals
Designed by a board-certified ophthalmologist, all of twenty/twenty's beauty products are meant to enhance your natural features while keeping the eyes healthy.
We love any product that makes applying eyeshadow quick and simple, like this Visionary Eye Shadow Stick from twenty/twenty. Simply glide any of the four neutral shades across your eyelids and blend as you please! The formula was particularly made for sensitive, dry eyes and has been ophthalmologist tested, so you can get glimmering eyes minus the irritation.
Restoring Moonseed Treatment
Get luxe with your skincare regimen this spring with Ranavat's Ayurvedic & adaptogenic skin and hair care. The brand has some transformative products, like this Restoring Moonseed Treatment, a nighttime treatment meant to be used twice a week at the end of your skincare routine to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, redness, irritation and fine lines. It's formulated with ingredients like antioxidants and moonseed, the "root of immortality," that naturally reduces stress. The treatment is suitable for oily skin, acne-prone skin and is also pregnancy-friendly.
Pore Perfecting Liquid Exfoliator with 2% BHA + Borage
Alpyn Beauty uses the powerful properties of wild plants and clinical ingredients to formulate their good-for-you, "wild-meets-clinical" skincare products.
The magic of Alpyn Beauty's latest launch is in the natural ingredients. The leave-on liquid exfoliator utilizes borage extract, 2% salicylic acid, vitamin C and tremella mushrooms to unclog pores, soothe, hydrate and protect the skin from damage. The borage extract and tremella mushrooms in particular help maintain the skin's natural pH balance, which has saved me from experiencing any purging, dryness or intense breakouts.
Freck Beauty FACE HACK Precision Sculpting Cream Bronzer
Freck Beauty started out with the mission to highlight the beauty of freckles, first with the launch of their Freckle pen. Ever since, they've been formulating amazing, clean skincare and makeup that deserves all the hype.
Contour, sculpt and create dimension with your makeup look using Freck Beauty's latest launch, the FACE HACK Precision Sculpting Cream Bronzer. The buildable formula glides on seamlessly, and it'll give you an effortless, sun-kissed look. Who doesn't want a radiant complexion for spring and summer?
Cheek Fluff
Whether you're a makeup pro or beginner, Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy's Half Magic Beauty has some must-have beauty products that look as fun as they are to use.
Our personal fave product from the line is this Cheek Fluff that you should definitely add to your makeup routine for a buildable and natural-looking blush. The cream-powder hybrid can be applied with your fingers and makes for the dreamiest and softest look. Plus, each of the five shades come in compostable and cute packaging!
Pore Detox Niacinamide Refining Serum
If you're looking to add some plant-powered, cruelty-free, dermatologist-developed products to your spring skincare regimen, look no further than Well People. The brand delivers some seriously nourishing and transformative serums, moisturizers, creams and more, like this Pore Detox Niacinamide Refining Serum. Their award-winning products are formulated with "less is more" ingredients that not only make you feel and look radiant in the moment, but also improve the skin's long-term health.
ACURE Dry Shampoo
Skincare and haircare line Acure doesn't use any sulfates, parabens, formaldehyde, paraffin, mineral oil or animal testing in the production of their products.
If you're in the market for a new dry shampoo, Acure's powder dry shampoo is a must-try product. A dry shampoo that actually works, is priced affordably and cruelty-free is a rarity, but this one works on all hair types, and is easy to apply either directly to your scalp or with a brush for a smoother application.
