Jonas Brothers Twin With Molly Shannon's Sally O'Malley on SNL

Jonas Brothers, meet Sally O'Malley.
While appearing on Saturday Night Live April 8 as the musical guests, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas joined host and former cast members Molly Shannon in a sketch that saw the actress reprise one of her fan-favorite old roles from the show, Sally O'Malley, a 50-year-old dancer.
The premise: the band hires Sally as their new choreographer. And she's a little confused.
"Well, well, well, if it isn't Neil, Calvin and John," she tells them at their first meeting, while they gently correct her and proceed to strip off their clothes to reveal outfits that match hers—frilly, red, short sleeve tops and matching pants.
After adjusting their costumes, Sally tells the singers, ""You're looking good, boys. Now put some bonus in your Jonas," and then begins to coach them on their dance moves.
Later, she is invited to replace Nick. But she admits she is unfamiliar with the band's music, proudly declaring, as she has in the past, "I'm 50 years old!"
This marked the second time Molly has hosted SNL since leaving the NBC series in 2001 and the third time the Jonas Brothers have performed on the show since they made their debut in 2009.
Also on the April 8 episode, Nick joined Molly in another skit titled "The Play." The sketch focuses on a couple, played by Devon Walker and Heidi Gardner, who watch a play that she wrote based on details from her own life, which she never shared with her partner before.
The Jonas Brothers performed two songs on the show—"Wings" and their new single "Waffle House," which was released April 7.
