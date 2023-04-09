Jonas Brothers Twin With Molly Shannon's Sally O'Malley on SNL

Watch : Jonas Brothers Talk New Era of Their Upcoming Music

Jonas Brothers, meet Sally O'Malley.

While appearing on Saturday Night Live April 8 as the musical guests, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas joined host and former cast members Molly Shannon in a sketch that saw the actress reprise one of her fan-favorite old roles from the show, Sally O'Malley, a 50-year-old dancer.

The premise: the band hires Sally as their new choreographer. And she's a little confused.

"Well, well, well, if it isn't Neil, Calvin and John," she tells them at their first meeting, while they gently correct her and proceed to strip off their clothes to reveal outfits that match hers—frilly, red, short sleeve tops and matching pants.

After adjusting their costumes, Sally tells the singers, ""You're looking good, boys. Now put some bonus in your Jonas," and then begins to coach them on their dance moves.

Later, she is invited to replace Nick. But she admits she is unfamiliar with the band's music, proudly declaring, as she has in the past, "I'm 50 years old!"