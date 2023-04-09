Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Hinted at Joe Alwyn Breakup on The Eras Tour

More than a week before it was reported she and Joe Alwyn broke up, Taylor Swift made a curious change to her The Eras tour.

By Corinne Heller Apr 09, 2023 4:11 PMTags
MusicBreakupsTaylor SwiftJoe Alwyn
Watch: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Break Up After 6 Years Together

Look what he made her do?

Many fans are speculating that Taylor Swift hinted about a breakup with Joe Alwyn at least a week before multiple outlets reported on April 8 that the two have split after six years together. Fans noted on social media that at her March 31 concert in Arlington, Texas, four shows into her The Eras tour, she removed the track "Invisible String," which many people believe is about the actor, from her set list and replaced it with "The 1," which is about a lost love.

E! News has reached out to Taylor's rep for comment about the breakup report and the song switch and has not received a response.

The singer herself addressed set list changes in general at her Arlington concert. "One thing we said about The Eras Tour: ‘You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the set list?'" she told the crowd, as seen in a Twitter video taken by a fan. "'Let it be said about The Eras Tour, we're tricksy. That's what we are [and] we enjoy a good, healthy set list hijinks."

photos
Taylor Swift's Stunning The Eras Tour Stage Costumes

She added, "So, we added a new song. Did you like it? Did you have fun?"

Trending Stories

1

Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Hinted at Joe Alwyn Breakup on Eras Tour

2
Breaking

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up After 6 Years Together

3

John Legend Adorably Carries Baby Girl Esti in Carrier on Family Trip

In addition to the song switch, fans have also speculated in recent weeks that Taylor and Joe's relationship might be on the rocks because he was never photographed at any of her recent concerts.

Jackson Lee/GC Images

The actor, whose romance with Taylor was made public in 2017attended the first show of her 2018 Reputation tour and received an onstage tribute from her at the time.

Aside from "Invisible String, Taylor has not removed other tracks from her Eras tour set list. She does, however, perform different tunes at each concert during an acoustic portion of the show.

Taylor is set to perform next April 13 in Tampa, Florida.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Hinted at Joe Alwyn Breakup on Eras Tour

2
Breaking

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up After 6 Years Together

3

John Legend Adorably Carries Baby Girl Esti in Carrier on Family Trip

4

Blake Lively Posts Chic Swimsuit Pics From Vacation With Ryan Reynolds

5

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Son Moses on His 17th Birthday