Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up: Relive Their Enchanting 6-Year Love Story

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are no longer in the lavender haze.
The couple has parted ways after six years of dating, according to multiple outlets.
As for where it all began? Taylor and the actor first met in 2016. When exactly hasn't been shared publicly by Taylor or Joe, but fans speculate they first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala due to the song "Dress," which features lyrics, "Flashback when you met me/ Your buzzcut and my hair bleached/ Even in my worst times, you could see the best of me."
Taylor, 33, and Joe, 32, reportedly made their relationship official on Sept. 28, 2016, which is believed to be their anniversary based on her lyric change in her "September" cover.
From then on, Taylor made it her mission to keep this romance all to herself.
"It was her goal to keep it a secret," an insider told E! News in 2017, adding that the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer "barely told any of her friends."
As time would tell, she eventually gave some glimpses into their love story. In recent years, the pair were seen out and about together more frequently and even collaborated together (under his pen name William Bowery) on her 2020 album folklore and its sister album evermore, which were two opportunities that allowed the couple to channel their passion for beautiful lyrics and heartbreaking songs.
"Joe and I really love sad songs," the singer spilled during an interview in December 2020 with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "We've always bonded over music. So it was… We write the saddest. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?"
On the contrary, collaborating together was no sad story—and even earned them a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2020. Taylor shared at the time that music is something that bonded them. "I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn't because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes," she said. "And he's always the person who's showing me songs by artists and then they become my favorite songs."
Joe was also a credited songwriter on her more recent Midnights track "Sweet Nothing," on which she sings, "I found myself a-running home to your sweet nothings / Outside they're push and shoving / You're in the kitchen hummin' / All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing."
Although their sweet nothings have come to an end, keep reading for a look back at all their sweetest moments together.