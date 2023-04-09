Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up: Relive Their Enchanting 6-Year Love Story

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s romance has come to a close. Relive and relove the pair’s relationship following their breakup.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are no longer in the lavender haze.

The couple has parted ways after six years of dating, according to multiple outlets.

As for where it all began? Taylor and the actor first met in 2016. When exactly hasn't been shared publicly by Taylor or Joe, but fans speculate they first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala due to the song "Dress," which features lyrics, "Flashback when you met me/ Your buzzcut and my hair bleached/ Even in my worst times, you could see the best of me."

Taylor, 33, and Joe, 32, reportedly made their relationship official on Sept. 28, 2016, which is believed to be their anniversary based on her lyric change in her "September" cover.

From then on, Taylor made it her mission to keep this romance all to herself.

"It was her goal to keep it a secret," an insider told E! News in 2017, adding that the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer "barely told any of her friends."

As time would tell, she eventually gave some glimpses into their love story. In recent years, the pair were seen out and about together more frequently and even collaborated together (under his pen name William Bowery) on her 2020 album folklore and its sister album evermore, which were two opportunities that allowed the couple to channel their passion for beautiful lyrics and heartbreaking songs.

"Joe and I really love sad songs," the singer spilled during an interview in December 2020 with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "We've always bonded over music. So it was… We write the saddest. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?"

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

On the contrary, collaborating together was no sad story—and even earned them a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2020. Taylor shared at the time that music is something that bonded them. "I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn't because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes," she said. "And he's always the person who's showing me songs by artists and then they become my favorite songs."

Joe was also a credited songwriter on her more recent Midnights track "Sweet Nothing," on which she sings, "I found myself a-running home to your sweet nothings / Outside they're push and shoving / You're in the kitchen hummin' / All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing." 

Although their sweet nothings have come to an end, keep reading for a look back at all their sweetest moments together.

Getty Images
May 2017

Reports surface that superstar Swift is dating British actor Alwyn. However, the couple is rumored to have been together since the fall of 2016.

Splash News
June 2017

Alwyn and Swift are photographed enjoying the view from a balcony in Nashville.

Gachie / NPEx / Splash News
December 2017

The couple holds hands as they return to her New York City apartment following her performance at Jingle Ball.

Golden Eye/London Entertainment/Splash News
March 2018

Swift and Alwyn are spotted on a hike together in Malibu. The "End Game" singer can be seen wearing her necklace with a "J" initial on it.

SBMF / BACKGRID
July 2018

The gorgeous duo enjoy a romantic walk on the beach in Turks and Caicos.

BACKGRID
August 2018

The Favourite actor and his leading lady are spotted dining at British steakhouse Hawksmoor in Covenant Garden.

LRNYC / MEGA
December 2018

Baby, it's cold outside! The couple strolls around New York City ahead of New Year's Eve.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
January 2019

Swift surprised everyone when she presented at the 2019 Golden Globes in January. She was also in attendance to support Alwyn, whose film The Favourite was nominated at the ceremony.

RJK / BACKGRID
February 2019

Can't rain on their parade! Swift smiles while leaving The Spaniards Inn with her actor beau.

Splash News
February 2019

Swift and Alwyn have a glamorous night out after the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards.

Best Image / BACKGRID
May 2019

You can't spell "romance" without "me!": The duo hold hands while strolling through the streets of Paris.

 

JosiahW / BACKGRID
December 2019

The actor once again proves he's her No. 1 fan after attending the Cats premiere together.

Coleman-Rayner
January 2020

After Taylor celebrated her nomination for Best Original Song at the 2020 Golden Globes, the singer kept the fun going by attending the Creative Artists Agency's after-party at the Sunset Tower Hotel with Joe. "They looked inseparable and really in love," an insider shared with E! News. "Taylor had her arm on Joe, and she leaned in to kiss him several times."

Joe Alwyn / Instagram
April 2020

In the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, Joe confirmed he was in quarantine with Taylor thanks to a social media post. The English actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a few adorable cat photos—and yes, they totally look like Taylor's fur babies. Mystery solved! The pair went on to collaborate on her two pandemic albums, folklore and evermore.

