Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up: Relive Their Enchanting 6-Year Love Story

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are no longer in the lavender haze.

The couple has parted ways after six years of dating, according to multiple outlets.

As for where it all began? Taylor and the actor first met in 2016. When exactly hasn't been shared publicly by Taylor or Joe, but fans speculate they first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala due to the song "Dress," which features lyrics, "Flashback when you met me/ Your buzzcut and my hair bleached/ Even in my worst times, you could see the best of me."

Taylor, 33, and Joe, 32, reportedly made their relationship official on Sept. 28, 2016, which is believed to be their anniversary based on her lyric change in her "September" cover.

From then on, Taylor made it her mission to keep this romance all to herself.

"It was her goal to keep it a secret," an insider told E! News in 2017, adding that the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer "barely told any of her friends."