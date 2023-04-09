S Club 7 Thanks Fans for Support After Paul Cattermole's Death at 46

Members of S Club 7 are showing gratitude towards their fanbase amid a difficult time.
The British pop group shared a message to their band's Instagram Story following the death of S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole.
"Thank you to all of our incredible fans and friends who have shared their love for our brother Paul," their April 8 message began. "In this difficult time for all of us, it gives us strength to know that he will never be forgotten."
The group's words comes after they shared the heartbreaking news of the singer's death at age 46. A cause of death has not been shared publicly.
"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," they wrote on Instagram April 7. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us."
Cattermole's passing comes two months after the group, which also includes members Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee, revealed that they would be reuniting for a tour in celebration of the band's 25th anniversary.
"We are very excited to say that we are going back out on tour in October," Rachel said during a February appearance on BBC's The One Show. "We're just so excited to get back out there and sing our hearts out and perform. We're celebrating 25 years, which is just crazy."
S Club 7 was originally formed in 1998 by Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller. After Cattermole left S Club 7 to join the band Skua in 2002, the remaining members changed their group name to S Club. In 2014, all seven members got together for a charity performance on the BBC Children in Need telethon, which was then followed by a U.K. tour in honor of the re-release of Best: The Greatest Hits of S Club 7.
Reflecting on getting everyone together again for the 25th-anniversary tour, Lee shared during their February appearance on BBC's The One Show that they picked right back up from where they left off. He noted, "When we haven't seen each other for so long, we come back into the room and it's literally like it was five minutes ago."
An update on the fate of the tour following Cattermole's passing has not been released.