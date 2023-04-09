S Club 7 Thanks Fans for Support After Paul Cattermole's Death at 46

Watch : S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole Dead at 46

Members of S Club 7 are showing gratitude towards their fanbase amid a difficult time.

The British pop group shared a message to their band's Instagram Story following the death of S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole.

"Thank you to all of our incredible fans and friends who have shared their love for our brother Paul," their April 8 message began. "In this difficult time for all of us, it gives us strength to know that he will never be forgotten."

The group's words comes after they shared the heartbreaking news of the singer's death at age 46. A cause of death has not been shared publicly.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," they wrote on Instagram April 7. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us."