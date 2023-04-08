John Legend Adorably Carries Daughter Esti in Baby Carrier During Family Trip to Italy

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Make a "Kiss Sandwich" With Baby Esti

Legend-arily adorable!

On April 8, Chrissy Teigen shared new photos from her family's recent European vacation, including snaps of husband John Legend carrying their infant daughter Esti, almost 3 months, in a baby carrier while walking with the Chrissy's Court star and their eldest kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, in Venice, Italy.

The city holds a special place in the couple's hearts. "Venezia! John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids!" Chrissy recalled. "It's was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night."

She continued, "We took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve who never would have thought we'd be back with babies of our own! well john probably knew."

Italy in general marks a sentimental location for Chrissy and John, who married in Lake Como in 2013 and have vacationed in the country with Luna and Miles before.