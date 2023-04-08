John Legend Adorably Carries Daughter Esti in Baby Carrier During Family Trip to Italy

See photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on their first family vacation abroad with all three children, almost three months after they welcomed baby girl Esti.

By Corinne Heller Apr 08, 2023 9:48 PMTags
John LegendVacationCeleb KidsChrissy TeigenItaly
Watch: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Make a "Kiss Sandwich" With Baby Esti

Legend-arily adorable!

On April 8, Chrissy Teigen shared new photos from her family's recent European vacation, including snaps of husband John Legend carrying their infant daughter Esti, almost 3 months, in a baby carrier while walking with the Chrissy's Court star and their eldest kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, in Venice, Italy.

The city holds a special place in the couple's hearts. "Venezia! John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids!" Chrissy recalled. "It's was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night."

She continued, "We took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve who never would have thought we'd be back with babies of our own! well john probably knew."

Italy in general marks a sentimental location for Chrissy and John, who married in Lake Como in 2013 and have vacationed in the country with Luna and Miles before.

photos
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

Earlier this week, the family flew on a commercial jet to England, where John performed two shows at London's Royal Albert Hall. It marked Esti's first plane ride.

"We made it to London!" Chrissy wrote on Instagram April 4, alongside other family vacation pics. "Here for Daddy's show, a little farm time and some chicken at Chiltern [Firehouse]!"

See pics of Chrissy and John's European vacation with Luna, Miles and Esti below:

Instagram
Daddy Duty

John carries Esti in a baby carrier as the couple and kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, walk in Venice, Italy.

Instagram
Stephens Family

Chrissy and John appear with Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and Esti, almost 3 months on their April 2023 trip to Venice, Italy.

instagram.com/chrissyteigen
Mother & Baby

Chrissy shared this video of herself rocking her and John's youngest daughter, writing, "We always joke that esti is different from Luna and Miles in the way that you really have to do a few extremely specific things with her to get her to calm down or sleep. She likes an aggressive rock where your back has to hit the couch repeatedly, a butt pat, a shh shh sound, a bounce between rocks, her body flat against your chest, one arm up and one arm back and some sort of clothing to grab."

Chrissy added, "Those things all together at once are her recipe for sleep. I think it's because I rode a jerky camel uphill for too long when I was early pregnant."

instagram.com/chrissyteigen
Chrissy & Esti

Chrissy appears with her and John's youngest daughter, then almost 3 months old. "We made it to London!" the Chrissy's Court star wrote. "Here for daddy's show, a little farm time and some chicken at chiltern !"

Instagram
Model Pose

Chrissy appears in Venice, Italy.

Instagram
Mother & Daughter

Chrissy appears with Luna, 6, in Venice, Italy.

instagram.com/chrissyteigen
Making Friends

Chrissy appears with horses in a stable in England.

instagram.com/chrissyteigen
Chrissy & Miles

The star appears with the couple's son in London.

instagram.com/chrissyteigen
London Selfie

The star poses for a selfie.

instagram.com/chrissyteigen
Cool Dude

The couple's son Miles, 4, poses for a pic in London.

instagram.com/chrissyteigen
Esti's First Flight

In April 2023, Chrissy and John flew to Europe with their three kids, Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and Esti, almost 3 months. It marked their youngest daughter's first time on a plane.

"Oh boy here we go!!" Chrissy wrote on Instagram April 4. "������������ prayers up."

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind Star Bartise Bowden Welcomes First Baby

2

Blake Lively Posts Chic Swimsuit Pics From Vacation With Ryan Reynolds

3

Megan Fox & MGK Shut Down Breakup Rumors With PDA-Filled Hawaii Vacay

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind Star Bartise Bowden Welcomes First Baby

2

Megan Fox & MGK Shut Down Breakup Rumors With PDA-Filled Hawaii Vacay

3

Blake Lively Posts Chic Swimsuit Pics From Vacation With Ryan Reynolds

4

MrBeast YouTuber Chris Tyson Is Undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy

5

Jeremy Renner Visits Six Flags With Family 3 Months After Accident