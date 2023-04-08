Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Allegedly Owes Attorney $124,000 in Legal Fees

Watch : Jen Shah's Prison Sentence Reduced By One Year

Jen Shah's legal trouble isn't over.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star allegedly owes her fraud case attorney's firm $124,422.95. Per court documents obtained by E! News, her attorney says this price is the total of $50,000.00 in unpaid fees and $74,422.95 in unpaid expenses.

Priya Chaudhry, Shah's attorney, filed a motion to withdraw as counsel on March 24, alleging that the reality star breached her contract with her firm by failing to pay these fees and expenses.

According to the court documents, the company made "several attempts" to collect the unpaid fees and expenses from Shah, including six times since July 2022. In her filing, Chaudhry also alleges that both Shah and her husband Sharrieff Shah agreed to pay these fees and expenses.

"Defendant and her husband repeatedly promised to pay these outstanding amounts, and the Firm continued to provide services," Chaudhry's motion to withdraw read, "relying on the written engagement with Defendant and the promises of her husband."

E! News reached out to reps for Shah and Chaudhry for comment, but did not hear back.