Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Allegedly Owes Attorney $124,000 in Legal Fees

Jen Shah's legal trouble isn't over.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star allegedly owes her fraud case attorney's firm $124,422.95. Per court documents obtained by E! News, her attorney says this price is the total of $50,000.00 in unpaid fees and $74,422.95 in unpaid expenses.
Priya Chaudhry, Shah's attorney, filed a motion to withdraw as counsel on March 24, alleging that the reality star breached her contract with her firm by failing to pay these fees and expenses.
According to the court documents, the company made "several attempts" to collect the unpaid fees and expenses from Shah, including six times since July 2022. In her filing, Chaudhry also alleges that both Shah and her husband Sharrieff Shah agreed to pay these fees and expenses.
"Defendant and her husband repeatedly promised to pay these outstanding amounts, and the Firm continued to provide services," Chaudhry's motion to withdraw read, "relying on the written engagement with Defendant and the promises of her husband."
The RHOSLC star's legal journey began when she was arrested in March 2021 for wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a nationwide telemarketing scheme. Although Shah originally pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, she changed her plea in federal court in July 2022.
In January, Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, E! News confirmed. At the time that she started her sentence, Chaudhry issued a statement, noting that Shah is prepared to "emerge from this experience a better person."
"Jen Shah's resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding," Chaudhry told E! News on Feb. 17. "She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community."
Since then, Shah's prison sentence has been reduced by one year, according to the Federal Bureau of Prison's inmate database.
