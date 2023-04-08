Jeremy Renner Enjoys Family Trip to Six Flags Amusement Park 3 Months After Snowplow Accident

Watch : Jeremy Renner Wrote His "Last Words" After Accident

Jeremy Renner is back on his feet, as seen on a family trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain, as he continues his recovery from a near-fatal snowplow accident.

The Marvel star shared two group photos from their visit to the Southern California rollercoaster amusement park on Instagram April 7, one day after ABC aired his first interview about the New Year's Day incident that left him hospitalized for two weeks.

In one pic, shared on his Instagram Stories, Renner is seen standing behind his daughter, Ava, 10, as they pose with their loved ones in front of a floral backdrop. In another group photo, the actor casually sits on a fence while using a cane.

"Good Friday," the star of the upcoming Disney+ docu-series Rennervations captioned the pic. "Made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family! @sixflagsmagicmountain #thankyou"

Renner also shared a video of himself riding through the park on a motorized scooter on his Instagram Stories.