Jeremy Renner Enjoys Family Trip to Six Flags Amusement Park 3 Months After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is back on his feet, as seen on a family trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain, as he continues his recovery from a near-fatal snowplow accident.
The Marvel star shared two group photos from their visit to the Southern California rollercoaster amusement park on Instagram April 7, one day after ABC aired his first interview about the New Year's Day incident that left him hospitalized for two weeks.
In one pic, shared on his Instagram Stories, Renner is seen standing behind his daughter, Ava, 10, as they pose with their loved ones in front of a floral backdrop. In another group photo, the actor casually sits on a fence while using a cane.
"Good Friday," the star of the upcoming Disney+ docu-series Rennervations captioned the pic. "Made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family! @sixflagsmagicmountain #thankyou"
Renner also shared a video of himself riding through the park on a motorized scooter on his Instagram Stories.
"Leading the way," he wrote. "Best I can. SPRING BREAK 2023!!!"
The trip took place more than three months after the Hawkeye actor was accidentally run over by a 14,000-pound PistenBully snowplow on his property in Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day.
He was hospitalized in critical condition with more than 30 broken bones, including fractures in eight ribs, plus a collapsed lung, and has documented his recovery on social media.
According to a police report obtained by E! News, Renner was using the snowplow to tow a truck that had gotten stuck in the snow, then drove the machine up a street and turned it around, after which it began to slide. The actor then got out of the vehicle without setting the emergency brake and tried to stop or divert it to avoid having it hit his nephew, Alexander Fries. But Renner was then pulled under the snowplow.
"I just perfectly see him in a pool of blood coming from his head," his nephew told Diane Sawyer in the ABC interview. "I ran up to him, I didn't think he was alive."
Renner also thought he might not make it, telling Sawyer, "I'm writing down notes in my phone, last words to my family."
But despite his injuries, the actor said he would "do it again" in a heartbeat, adding, "Because it was going right at my nephew."
Renner continued, "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience. But I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."