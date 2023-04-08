Bow Down to Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Intimate Palace Date

Watch : See Zendaya & Tom Holland's Paris Outing

This outing takes the crown.

Zendaya and Tom Holland recently took a royally perfect stroll through King Henry VIII's Hampton Court Palace in London amid a globetrotting time together.

For the occasion, the Euphoria actress bundle up in a brown trench coat, gray shirt and cozy scarf, as seen in photos with historian Tracy Borman. Meanwhile, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor donned denim pants, a white-shirt and a blue coat.

The historian shared photos of the couple—who first sparked romance rumors in 2021—on Twitter. See the snapshots here.

"I've had some special moments at the Hampton Court Palace," Tracy tweeted on April 7, "but this has to count as one of the best ever: exploring Hampton Court after hours with @TomHolland1996 [and] @Zendaya."

Another sweet image shows Tom and Zendaya's silhouettes side-by-side on a rooftop, with their heads leaning against each other.

According to Historic Royal Palaces, Hampton Court was Henry VIII's favorite of his 60 homes. The organization describes it as his "pleasure palace, which he turned into a fabulous centre of entertaining with feasting, jousting and hunting."