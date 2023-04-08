Bow Down to Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Intimate Palace Date

Zendaya and Tom Holland stepped out for a date at King Henry VIII’s Hampton Court Palace, where they both posted for photos.

This outing takes the crown.

Zendaya and Tom Holland recently took a royally perfect stroll through King Henry VIII's Hampton Court Palace in London amid a globetrotting time together.

For the occasion, the Euphoria actress bundle up in a brown trench coat, gray shirt and cozy scarf, as seen in photos with historian Tracy Borman. Meanwhile, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor donned denim pants, a white-shirt and a blue coat.

The historian shared photos of the couple—who first sparked romance rumors in 2021—on Twitter. See the snapshots here.

"I've had some special moments at the Hampton Court Palace," Tracy tweeted on April 7, "but this has to count as one of the best ever: exploring Hampton Court after hours with @TomHolland1996 [and] @Zendaya."

Another sweet image shows Tom and Zendaya's silhouettes side-by-side on a rooftop, with their heads leaning against each other.

According to Historic Royal Palaces, Hampton Court was Henry VIII's favorite of his 60 homes. The organization describes it as his "pleasure palace, which he turned into a fabulous centre of entertaining with feasting, jousting and hunting."

photos
Zendaya, Tom Holland and Others at Cultural Center Opening in India

The Hampton Court Palace is just the latest destination for the pair. Just last week, they both walked the red carpet but separately posed for photos at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. While Tom rocked a black tuxedo at the event, Zendaya stunned in a midnight blue saree and golden bralette.

"Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india," Tom wrote on Instagram April 1. "A truly wonderful experience that I'll never forget."

As for Zendaya, the 26-year-old called the evening "the most extraordinary night" on Instagram April 3, thanking Mumbai "for the warmest and kindest welcome."

Keep scrolling to see more euphoric photos of Zendaya and Tom.

December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

Zendaya, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

The actors speak during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

December 2021: Back to London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Kiss

The two kiss in a scene from the 2021 sequel.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The two appear in a scene from the 2021 sequel, as seen in a trailer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The two appear in a scene from the 2021 movie, the third film in the series.

June 2019: Par-tay

The two appear at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

October 2018: All Smiles

The two enjoy a lunch break.

September 2018: Italian Job

The two arrive in Venice, Italy to film Spider-Man: Far From Home, the second film in the series.

May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars speak onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

June 2017: Promoting in Spain

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

June 2017: Promoting in London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Tom's native U.K.

July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars attend the Marvel Panel at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

