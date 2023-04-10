Shoppers Have Compared Results From These TikTok-Famous Wrinkle Patches to Botox

Shoppers are obsessed with these easy-to-use wrinkle patches. Want to know what the fuss is all about? Check out these five-star reviews.

Frownies Wrinkle Patches Reviews

An Amazon customer declared, "Poor woman's Botox, but safer!!! Amazing! I cannot recommend these enough. I used to furrow my brow EVERY night and wake up with deep wrinkles between my eyebrows and uncomfortable tension. My Dermatologist told me that Botox would be the solution. Well I'm not interested in that so I did some research for alternatives and found these. It's a miracle. I used them for a month and now I don't furrow my brow at night anymore (and I haven't used them for months since then). I highly recommend these especially to those who are nervous about Botox like me. Yes it's more work but so worth it since there's no risks involved! I can do them while pregnant/nursing and not worry! Thanks frownies for keeping me young!"

A shopper said, "I tried this product after seeing a TikTok and I am thrilled that I did! I am 32 and am seeing the 11 already. I have had issues with my skin throughout my life and have always been insecure about it, but thought this could be a good addition to my routine. After a week I have been complimented on my skin repeatedly, and I am so confident in how it looks! Give them a try!"

Another explained, "I had super low expectations for these miracle strips. When my friend mention these as an alternative to Botox, I thought, "why not!" It would be fun to try. Not to mention how awesome it would be if they actually worked. I'm super surprised to say that I actually noticed a difference after just one night of using this product. The surface (visible wrinkle) is pretty much gone. I can still feel a crease when I push my finger on that area but it's not as bad as it was before I used Frownies. I also noticed I'm more conscious of facial movements that will deepen those lines. It not like it feels tighter, it just feels more unnatural; like I can feel myself doing it now."

A reviewer wrote, "These work when botox does not. Botox doesn't work for me so I was desperate to find a solution for my giant '11' canyons between my eyes. I have been using these for several years now and they worked a miracle for me."

Someone shared, "I use these to lengthen my time between Botox visits. I also think they are great to treat wrinkles that are caused from sleeping positions which is something Botox can not treat. I had a stubborn wrinkle/crease near my eyebrow from side sleeping and nothing was helping that. I tried frownies and it's almost gone after 2 days! i was skeptical about these at first. Now I'm trying to cut down on toxins while TTC and these work great while I am unable to get Botox. Highly recommend."

A shopper raved, "I now wear these every night to stop the wrinkling on my forehead and between my eyes. I haven't even been using them for a month and am already seeing results of my skin becoming more firm. Before frownies I was becoming insecure of my fine lines and wrinkles forming (I'm in my 30's) but don't want the fake look of Botox. I recommend these!"

"If you have not tried these you definitely need too! I used to do taping with medical tape which does work too but these are much better and really prevent the face from wrinkling," an Amazon customer wrote.

