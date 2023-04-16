24-Hour Flash Deal: Save $100 on This Shark Vacuum and Make Your Chores So Much Easier

If you need more information before you shop, here are some rave reviews from Shark shoppers.

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum with Clean Sense IQ and Powerfins Plus Reviews

"I love this Shark cordless stick vacuum. It has really good suction and picks up whether it's your floor or carpet. There is a light up display that lets you know how much is left on your battery. There is a Clean Sense IQ that boosts the power to pick up dirt that cannot be seen. It has an odor neutralizer to help prevent odors within the vacuum. I really like the HEPA filtering that helps prevent dust and allergens. The brush is self cleaning so you don't have to clean it and the brush has microfiber which gets up the fine dust that most vacuums usually miss. It takes me about 25-30 minutes to vacuum my floors and the battery stayed up and never lost any suction," a Shark shopper raved.

Another declared, "Makes vacuuming easy! No more fighting with the cord and stopping to move the plug! The Shark Cordless Pro with Clean Sense IQ makes it easy--I can just grab it and go. It has great suction and picks up the dog hair. The Clean Sense IQ mode adjusts the suction based on the amount of dirt so that it sucks harder when you need it but conserves battery when you don't. I like how I also have the option to choose Eco mode (longest runtime) or Boost mode (most suction) if I want to. In Clean Sense IQ mode, I was able to vacuum the first and second floor completely (2900 sq ft) on one charge."

Someone gushed, "Everything in one! Full size handheld vacuum....but also a bit of a smaller dirt buster AND fan cleaning wand. I love all the accessories and ability to adjust to whatever we need. It's not heavy at all. Fast charge time. Easy to empty dust bin. Button controls make sense and are easy to use. The suction power is amazing! Much better than I thought it would or could be! I love this vacuum and all Shark appliances that I currently own. What a great brand!"

A reviewer said, "It's my first time owning a Shark cordless pro and it's very impressive. It has up to 40 min run time , it has a rechargeable battery pack. This is very easy to put together. It has clean sense IQ which is a smart and great feature.It senses the dirt and cleans with a very powerful suction. It's very lightweight and not big and bulky. It works amazing! It leaves your house smelling fresh and clean with the anti allergen complete seal + Hepa . It doesn't take up alot of space and you don't have to attach it to the wall to store it."

Still shopping? This laptop and phone cleaning tool has 8,800+ 5-Star Amazon reviews.