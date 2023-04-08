Heather Graham Calls Out the Sexism During Her Hollywood Career

Watch : Stars Who Called Out Sexism in Hollywood: Beyonce, Ariana & More

Heather Graham is speaking out on sexism in Hollywood.

The actress—who rose to fame in the ‘80s and ‘90s by starring in films including License to Drive, Drugstore Cowboy, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Boogie Nights—recently called out some unnamed movies made in the late 20th century as being sexist, telling People that were was wasn't much criticism back then over the content.

"No one really thought about it or commented on it," she said in an interview published April 7. "At that point, people thought they were being really evolved and now we look back and go, 'Whoa, that was so sexist.' I'm glad that we are growing as a culture."

Even in her own career, Heather noted feeling like she was "a supporting character in a man's story."

"I wasn't always going, 'What do I want?' I was going, 'How do I people please someone else?'" she told the outlet. "My journey has been to get more clear on what I want and go after that."