Love Is Blind's Micah Gives an Update on Her Friendship With Irina

Watch : Love Is Blind's Micah Apologizes For Her Behavior

One of Love Is Blind's most controversial duos is sticking together—but it hasn't been easy.

After season four cast mates Micah Lussier and Irina Solomonova irked many viewers with their behavior on the reality dating series, both women issued separate apologies for their actions.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Micah revealed that her journey with the 26-year-old business owner has been rocky, especially after she attempted to flirt with Micah's fiancé Paul Peden behind her back.

"After everything that happened with Paul, I was unsure if we would continue to be friends," Micah exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "In the moment, everything is so heightened. I felt so betrayed by my friend. So, I took a step back."

Eventually, though, Micah was able to forgive and move on.

"Irina has always tried to be a good friend to me besides those moments," the 27-year-old explained. "She does have a big heart that's not being seen. What the future has in store for our friendship? I don't know. But it is hard seeing her go through this, too."