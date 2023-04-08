Today Is the Last Day to Score Target's Stylish Spring Dress Deals for as Low as $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for some new spring dresses to add to your wardrobe for the season, stop what you're doing and keep reading. We found the cutest minis, midis and maxis that won't break the bank, and they're all from Target.
To help with your spring fashion shopping, we've narrowed down a few of our favorite dresses from Target in this roundup. From the dreamiest floral minis and vibrant wrap dresses to bodycon midis and more, this guide has some of the most fashion-forward dresses from Target that every spring wardrobe is craving.
All of these Target picks are currently on sale, but today is the last day to shop them at amazing low prices. Read ahead for some of the most stylish spring dresses from Target for as low as $10.
Women's Bodycon Sleeveless Midi Dress - Ava & Viv™
This sleeveless bodycon midi dress will become a staple in your spring and summer wardrobe. The dress is available in black and green, but sizes are selling out quick!
Women's Sleeveless Seamed Bodycon Dress - Wild Fable™
This sleeveless bodycon dress is a versatile look that comes in a ton of cute colors. Pair the dress with some strappy sandals and a casual shoulder bag.
Women's Sleeveless Rib-Knit Bodycon Midi Dress - Future Collective™ with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
Add some color to your wardrobe with this rib-knit bodycon midi dress. The lavender look is perfect for the spring and summer, and it's currently on sale for just $14.
Women's Slip Dress - A New Day™
This black slip dress is a cute and versatile look that can be dressed up with heels and a blazer or dressed down with sneakers and a cardigan. The look is only $16, too.
Women's Balloon Long Sleeve Woven Dress - Ava & Viv™
This multi-colored balloon sleeve dress is perfect for any occasion. The vibrant print is a total showstopper!
Women's Sleeveless Eyelet Sun Dress - A New Day™
This cute maxi sundress is so dreamy and versatile. It has a adjustable straps and a smocked back, and would look so cute with some gold hoops and sandals.
Women's Short Sleeve Dress - Universal Thread™
This casual and comfy short sleeve dress is the perfect flowy look for spring. It comes in white, black, pink and a bunch of other cute colors for just $20.
Women's Sleeveless Fit & Flare Dress - Wild Fable™
Looking for the perfect mini dress for spring that you can easily dress up or down? This floral dress has an adorable ruffled hem and a flowing silhouette that is so flattering.
Women's Sleeveless Tiered Chiffon Fit & Flare Skater Dress - Wild Fable™
This tiered chiffon fit and flare dress can be dressed up with heels and a cardigan or dressed down with white sneakers and a denim jacket. Add any of the three adorable colors to your cart ASAP!
Women's Plus Size Sleeveless Satin Dress - Ava & Viv™
Elevate this pretty in pink satin dress with heels and a cute crossbody purse or pair it with sneakers and a tote bag for a more casual look. No matter how you wear the playful look, it'll be an adorable addition to your spring wardrobe.
Women's Crepe Puff Short Sleeve Dress - A New Day™
This puff sleeve floral dress is perfect for a brunch or dinner, depending on how you style the look. You can pair it with an oversized denim jacket and a pair of strappy heels for a daytime look, or a leather jacket and pumps for an edgier evening outfit. Either way, this affordable midi dress will become a staple in your closet.
Women's Flutter Sleeve Sweetheart Dress - Ava & Viv™
This dress totally speaks for itself. The bright orange and pink floral look has an eye-catching slit at the front, fluttering sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. The best part? It has pockets!
Women's Sleeveless Ruched Ponte Dress - A New Day™
This black ruched dress is perfect for any occasion. The ruching design is pretty and flattering, and the casual, comfy silhouette makes it super comfortable.
