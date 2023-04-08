Today Is the Last Day to Score Target's Stylish Spring Dress Deals for as Low as $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking for some new spring dresses to add to your wardrobe for the season, stop what you're doing and keep reading. We found the cutest minis, midis and maxis that won't break the bank, and they're all from Target.

To help with your spring fashion shopping, we've narrowed down a few of our favorite dresses from Target in this roundup. From the dreamiest floral minis and vibrant wrap dresses to bodycon midis and more, this guide has some of the most fashion-forward dresses from Target that every spring wardrobe is craving.

All of these Target picks are currently on sale, but today is the last day to shop them at amazing low prices. Read ahead for some of the most stylish spring dresses from Target for as low as $10.