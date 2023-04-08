Khloe Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stars Who Gave Their Kids Unique Names

Watch : Why Khloe Kardashian Hasn't Revealed Her Son's Name

What's in a name? An awful lot, if you're a celebrity parent.

Kim Kardashian, just one of the stars who famously gave her kids unique names, has admitted to feeling the heat when it came to choosing legendary monikers for her and Kanye West's four children: North West, 9, Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3.

"When I had a surrogate, I found that time would fly by faster, and I wouldn't feel the pressure of coming up with the name," she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan last year. "So, I would say naming my last two was definitely harder with the pressure of letting time go by."

And while she did once consider "just naming" her youngest son Rob in honor of her brother Rob Kardashian, Kim felt the need to go above and beyond. "But then it's North, Saint, Chicago, Rob," she explained to Jimmy Kimmel in 2019. "It doesn't really go."