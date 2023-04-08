Khloe Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stars Who Gave Their Kids Unique Names

What's in a name? An awful lot, if you're a celebrity parent.
Kim Kardashian, just one of the stars who famously gave her kids unique names, has admitted to feeling the heat when it came to choosing legendary monikers for her and Kanye West's four children: North West, 9, Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3.
"When I had a surrogate, I found that time would fly by faster, and I wouldn't feel the pressure of coming up with the name," she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan last year. "So, I would say naming my last two was definitely harder with the pressure of letting time go by."
And while she did once consider "just naming" her youngest son Rob in honor of her brother Rob Kardashian, Kim felt the need to go above and beyond. "But then it's North, Saint, Chicago, Rob," she explained to Jimmy Kimmel in 2019. "It doesn't really go."
Kim ended up turning to meaningful nouns that you wouldn't find on a list of most popular baby names, a strategy that was also adopted by Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who made headlines in 2004 for naming their daughter Apple.
Why did they opt for that sweet choice? "Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it," Gwyneth confessed last year. "I thought it was original and cool. I can't imagine her being called anything else."
The Goop founder and Coldplay singer, who consciously uncoupled in 2014, gave their younger child another rare name that's even more biblical—Moses—which fans speculate was inspired by Coldplay's 2003 song of the same name.
As for Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian, she went for a wholesome adjective to achieve alliteration in her daughter's name. The Good American mogul and NBA player Tristan Thompson welcomed daughter True Thompson in 2018, before going on to have a son via surrogate in 2022.
Though the baby boy's name hasn't been revealed, you can rest assured it fits perfectly with True's: Khloe confirmed on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April 2023 that her son's name "will start with a T" as well.
Before she unveils the full moniker, keep reading to see more celebs who chose unique names for their kids.