Get a $118 J.Crew Shirt for $20, a $128 Swimsuit for $28, a $118 Dress for $28, and More Can't-Miss Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Keeping up with the fashion trends is cool and all, but if you want to make a smart purchase, it's all about investing in classic pieces. You'll find premium staples that you can wear forever when you shop at J.Crew.
J.Crew is having a major sale right now. Step up your wardrobe and get an EXTRA 50% off sale styles when you use the promo code SPRING at checkout. Use that same promo code to save 40% on full-price styles.
You can spend just $20 on this $118 button-down shirt. Get $168 patent leather sandals for just $40. Score a $98 dress for $34. Bring fashion to the beach with this one-shoulder bathing suit that's on sale for just $24 (originally $128). Why spend $118 on a dress when you can get it for only $28?
If you're looking for more J.Crew deals, here are some standout picks.
J.Crew Deals
J.Crew 1997 Mules in Patent Leather
These patent leather shoes will be in style forever. Get them in beige, black and light blue. They are incredibly versatile and endlessly chic.
J.Crew Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Ecru
These ivory pants are very summer in the Hamptons, right? Keep it chic in this classic style.
J.Crew Ruched Midi Dress in Vintage Rib
This dress is equal parts cute and comfortable. You'll never want to take this off and you'll want it in every color.
J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Cropped Chambray Shirt
Invest in your wardrobe with a timeless chambray shirt you can wear forever and style in so many ways. There are seven colors and prints to choose from.
J.Crew New Perfect Lightweight Jacket
This is called the "perfect" jacket because it really is. It exudes casual sophistication and it's water-repellant and wind-resistant.
J.Crew Bow One-Shoulder One-piece Swimsuit in Blushing Meadow
Bring style to the beach with one of these one-shoulder swimsuits. There are several colors and prints to choose from.
J.Crew Tie-Front Voile Cover-Up Midi Dress
Wear this as a dress or a cover-up. This is one of those looks that's so easy to wear, yet it looks so stylish. Get it in pink, green, or black.
J.Crew Cotton Voile Keyhole Cover-up Maxi Dress in Blushing Meadow
Go for a look that's sweet and sexy when you wear this keyhole, floral dress.
J.Crew Kate Straight-leg Pant in Faux Leather
There's just nothing cooler than a pair of faux leather pants. You need these in your wardrobe.
J.Crew Smocked Beach Short in Blue Stripe
These striped shorts are the perfect swimsuit cover-up. They'd also look adorable with a white tank. There are a few colors to choose from.
J.Crew FormKnit One-Shoulder Tank
There's something so interesting, yet simple about a one-shoulder top. This sophisticated must-have comes in so many colors.
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Gwyneth Cupro-Blend Slip Dress in Becklow Dot
A navy polkadot dress is true timeless. This is one of those keep-forever dresses, for sure.
J.Crew Essential Pant in City Crepe
Get these crepe pants in every color. They are incredibly flattering and you can style them for professional looks, a night out, and everything in between.
J.Crew Teddy Sherpa Lady Coat
Bundle up with with an incredibly warm sherpa coat. There are four colors to choose from.
J.Crew Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater
You need this wear-everywhere, over-anything cardigan in every single color. It's incredibly soft and a true classic.
J.Crew Freshwater Pearl Hoop Earrings
Ditch your plain gold hoops for this pearl-adorned pair.
J.Crew Willa Cropped Flare Pant in Italian City Wool
You can never go wrong with these classic, wool pants. They're available in versatile neutrals and bold pops of color.
J.Crew Sydney Wide-Leg Pant in Four-Season Stretch
Add a bold touch to your wardrobe with these orange, wide leg pants.
J.Crew Midi Pencil Skirt in Stretch Linen Viscose
It's giving everything. This fabric is so sleek and stretchy. You'll want one of these fabulous skirts in every color.
J.Crew Smocked Midi Dress in Midnight-Blue Floral
Feel like you're on vacation no matter where you are when you rock this blue, floral dress.
J.Crew Cashmere Cropped Sweater-Tank
Meet your new favorite layering piece, an adorable magenta sweater tank. It comes in four colors.
J.Crew Tissue Turtleneck
A turtleneck is a great investment for your wardrobe— especially a high-quality style from J.Crew. This one is available in many colors.
J.Crew Teddy Sherpa Lady Jacket
This sherpa jacket is so soft that you'll never want to take it off. It also comes in ivory.
J.Crew Classic Merino Wool Cardigan Sweater
A cardigan is always in style. This one comes in many colors ranging from bright to neutral.
J.Crew Stacked-Heel Ankle Boots in Leather
How much are you obsessed with these leather booties? They also come in brown.
Still in the mood to shop? You'll love 70% off deals on Coach backpacks and waist bags.