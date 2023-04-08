Get a $118 J.Crew Shirt for $20, a $128 Swimsuit for $28, a $118 Dress for $28, and More Can't-Miss Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Keeping up with the fashion trends is cool and all, but if you want to make a smart purchase, it's all about investing in classic pieces. You'll find premium staples that you can wear forever when you shop at J.Crew.

J.Crew is having a major sale right now. Step up your wardrobe and get an EXTRA 50% off sale styles when you use the promo code SPRING at checkout. Use that same promo code to save 40% on full-price styles.

You can spend just $20 on this $118 button-down shirt. Get $168 patent leather sandals for just $40. Score a $98 dress for $34. Bring fashion to the beach with this one-shoulder bathing suit that's on sale for just $24 (originally $128). Why spend $118 on a dress when you can get it for only $28?

If you're looking for more J.Crew deals, here are some standout picks.