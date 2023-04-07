Olivia Culpo and NFL Player Christian McCaffrey Are Engaged

In the game of love, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey just won big.
After more than four years together, the couple confirmed on Instagram April 7 that they are officially engaged.
"4.2.23," Olivia, 30, and Christian, 26, wrote with several photos from their romantic proposal.
While details of the big moment remain top secret, pictures showcase Christian getting down on one knee in front of dozens of flowers. As for Olivia's reaction, she appears to be pleasantly shocked before showcasing her new piece of bling from Ring Concierge.
"We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia's trendsetting style while still remaining timeless," Ring Concierge Founder and CEO Nicole Wegman said in a statement. "A beautifully cut Oval flanked with Epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting."
The engagement news comes after the couple packed their bags in California and experienced an RV road trip through Utah during spring break. Both Olivia and the NFL player documented their fun, which included Mad Moose ATV rentals and picture-perfect sunsets near the mountains.
"Adventure time," Christian wrote April 6 while sharing some of his favorite snapshots with his girlfriend and their rescue dog Oliver Sprinkles. Olivia added, "Road-trip shenanigans."
Since the pair started dating in 2019, Olivia has supported Christian's NFL career, including when he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in October 2022.
But as Olivia's career continued to soar, the model said she had the same support from her boyfriend.
"Within our relationship, we really do value the dreams and the successes and the ambitions of the other person," Olivia told E! News in February. "And because of that, we're able to have a really nice balance. We both do lead such busy lives, but our love for each other comes first and we show that through the support that we have."
So, how did this love story began?
Olivia previously revealed that her best friend Kristen Louelle and NFL player Tyler Gaffney called her up, asking if she would like to meet Christian.
"I was apprehensive," she wrote on Instagram in June 2022. "I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn't close myself off and make decisions based on fear."
But what came next was a love story worth cheering for.
"I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance," Olivia said in her post. "Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more."
To see even more special memories of Olivia and Christian, keep reading.
TMZ was first to report the news.