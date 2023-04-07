Olivia Culpo and NFL Player Christian McCaffrey Are Engaged

Olivia Culpo is engaged to Christian McCaffrey after the San Francisco 49ers player got down on one knee and proposed during a spring break vacation. Get the details on her new ring.

Watch: Olivia Culpo Dishes on Dating Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey

In the game of love, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey just won big.

After more than four years together, the couple confirmed on Instagram April 7 that they are officially engaged. 

"4.2.23," Olivia, 30, and Christian, 26, wrote with several photos from their romantic proposal.

While details of the big moment remain top secret, pictures showcase Christian getting down on one knee in front of dozens of flowers. As for Olivia's reaction, she appears to be pleasantly shocked before showcasing her new piece of bling from Ring Concierge.

"We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia's trendsetting style while still remaining timeless," Ring Concierge Founder and CEO Nicole Wegman said in a statement. "A beautifully cut Oval flanked with Epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting."

The engagement news comes after the couple packed their bags in California and experienced an RV road trip through Utah during spring break. Both Olivia and the NFL player documented their fun, which included Mad Moose ATV rentals and picture-perfect sunsets near the mountains.

photos
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Spring Break 2023

"Adventure time," Christian wrote April 6 while sharing some of his favorite snapshots with his girlfriend and their rescue dog Oliver Sprinkles. Olivia added, "Road-trip shenanigans."

Since the pair started dating in 2019, Olivia has supported Christian's NFL career, including when he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in October 2022.

Instagram

But as Olivia's career continued to soar, the model said she had the same support from her boyfriend. 

"Within our relationship, we really do value the dreams and the successes and the ambitions of the other person," Olivia told E! News in February. "And because of that, we're able to have a really nice balance. We both do lead such busy lives, but our love for each other comes first and we show that through the support that we have."

So, how did this love story began?

Instagram

Olivia previously revealed that her best friend Kristen Louelle and NFL player Tyler Gaffney called her up, asking if she would like to meet Christian.

"I was apprehensive," she wrote on Instagram in June 2022. "I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn't close myself off and make decisions based on fear." 

But what came next was a love story worth cheering for.

"I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance," Olivia said in her post. "Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more."

To see even more special memories of Olivia and Christian, keep reading.

Instagram
Spring Breakers

Before Easter 2023, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey booked an RV for a special spring break vacation

Instagram
Cheers to Love

Olivia marked her three-year anniversary in June 2022. She called Christian "the yin to my yang," writing, "you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more." 

Instagram
Winning

Olivia and Christan have treated fans to a few PDA-filled social media posts during their relationship. 

Instagram
Look of Love

During a vacation to Mexico, Olivia and Christian turned up the heat with a beachside photo. 

Instagram
New Year, Same Love

"3 years of NYE kisses with you," Olivia shared on Instagram when kicking off 2022. "Time flies @christianmccaffrey." 

Instagram
Double Dates

Olivia and Christian have been known to enjoy date nights with Olivia's sister Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios. "My sister and I are very lucky that our boyfriends genuinely get along," Sophia previously told E! News. "They're both great people...I'm just really happy that they connected on a friend level because nothing is more fun than hanging out with your sister and your significant other and knowing that everybody genuinely wants to be there." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
Super Couple

During Super Bowl weekend in 2020, Christian and Olivia attended AT&T TV's Super Saturday Night. 

Instagram
Heartfelt Humor

"To my beautiful woman," Christian wrote on Valentine's Day 2021. "1/10 from the free throw line, 10/10 in my heart." 

Instagram
Let's Go

"Tis' *almost* the season," Olivia wrote on Instagram before the 2021 NFL season kicked off. 

Instagram
Love Bugs

"You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart," Olivia wrote on Instagram when celebrating their anniversary in June 2021. "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world." 

Instagram
Cheers to More Memories

Here's to many more memories on and off any football field. 

