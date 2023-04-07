Olivia Culpo and NFL Player Christian McCaffrey Are Engaged

Watch : Olivia Culpo Dishes on Dating Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey

In the game of love, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey just won big.

After more than four years together, the couple confirmed on Instagram April 7 that they are officially engaged.

"4.2.23," Olivia, 30, and Christian, 26, wrote with several photos from their romantic proposal.

While details of the big moment remain top secret, pictures showcase Christian getting down on one knee in front of dozens of flowers. As for Olivia's reaction, she appears to be pleasantly shocked before showcasing her new piece of bling from Ring Concierge.

"We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia's trendsetting style while still remaining timeless," Ring Concierge Founder and CEO Nicole Wegman said in a statement. "A beautifully cut Oval flanked with Epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting."

The engagement news comes after the couple packed their bags in California and experienced an RV road trip through Utah during spring break. Both Olivia and the NFL player documented their fun, which included Mad Moose ATV rentals and picture-perfect sunsets near the mountains.