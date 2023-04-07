Find Out if Sex/Life Is Getting a 3rd Season

Watch : Why "Sex/Life" Is Kim Kardashian's New Favorite Show

Sex/Life has gone dormant.

Just a month after the premiere of season two, Netflix has canceled the scandalous drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The cancelation comes just days after Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi alleged that she had a negative experience while filming the show's second season.

"I'm not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show," the actress shared April 5 on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "It became a much different thing for me, and I'm not afraid to say that."

In addition to the treatment she said she received, Sarah wasn't really a fan of the material, either.

"In season two, I felt like there were more moments that felt very gimmicky," the actress continued. "Those kinds of things for me are always really hard to read. There were other things that I just felt I couldn't get behind, and it was just challenging."