You'll Flip Over Cheer's Navarro College Winning the 2023 National Championships

Can you say cheer squad goals?
Navarro College, the team from Netflix hit series Cheer, just took home the win at the 2023 National Championships in Daytona Beach, Fla, April 6.
"NAVARRO CHEER does it again!," the school tweeted April 7. "Congrats to our 16X NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! SO proud of our Dawgs!"
That same day, Varsity Spirit, the organization behind the competition, shared a glimpse of the Bulldogs' final performance on TikTok, captioning the post, "It's giving party on the mat [championship cup emoji]."
And the Navarro cheer squad celebrated their major victory on social media, with cheerleader Sam Ortiz posting a series of photos from after the big win, including head coach Monica Aldama and assistant coach Dustin Velazquez holding up the 2023 NCCA flag in the ocean. Another shot showed Sam and teammates Cassadee Dunlap and Brock Donald holding up the massive trophy that held a gold megaphone on top. He captioned the Instagram post: "a dream come true !!!!!"
Cheer star Gabi Butler showed her support from the sidelines in Daytona, sharing a snippet of the routine to her Instagram April 5. She captioned the post, "Navarro 2023. you guys are SICKENING."
And for Monica, this cheer program has always been the one to beat. In fact, she said as much during Cheer's first episode in 2020.
"Navarro, they are the best of the best of the best," Monica explained. "My goal was to be the best cheer program in the country. I did that."
Navarro's latest win comes almost three years after the reality show debuted on Netflix, sending spirit waves across the country, as the cameras followed fan favorites La'Darius Marshall, Morgan Simainer and James Thomas through their season.
And the team has since took their show on the road, going on the Cheer Live tour last summer.
"It's actually been about two and a half years in the making," Monica exclusively told E! News in June 2022. "Putting together a live show that's 90 minutes long is definitely interesting, because most of our routines are two minutes and 15 seconds."
And only time will tell if viewers will get to watch their favorite dogs fight on for another season.