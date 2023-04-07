You'll Flip Over Cheer's Navarro College Winning the 2023 National Championships

Watch : Netflix's "Cheer" Season 2: Gabi Butler Opens Up About Jerry Harris

Can you say cheer squad goals?

Navarro College, the team from Netflix hit series Cheer, just took home the win at the 2023 National Championships in Daytona Beach, Fla, April 6.

"NAVARRO CHEER does it again!," the school tweeted April 7. "Congrats to our 16X NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! SO proud of our Dawgs!"

That same day, Varsity Spirit, the organization behind the competition, shared a glimpse of the Bulldogs' final performance on TikTok, captioning the post, "It's giving party on the mat [championship cup emoji]."

And the Navarro cheer squad celebrated their major victory on social media, with cheerleader Sam Ortiz posting a series of photos from after the big win, including head coach Monica Aldama and assistant coach Dustin Velazquez holding up the 2023 NCCA flag in the ocean. Another shot showed Sam and teammates Cassadee Dunlap and Brock Donald holding up the massive trophy that held a gold megaphone on top. He captioned the Instagram post: "a dream come true !!!!!"