Kylie Jenner Is Dating Timothée Chalamet After Travis Scott Breakup

Kylie Jenner is calling herself by Timothée Chalamet's name these days.

The Kardashians star is dating the Dune actor, multiple outlets report. E! News has reached out to reps for Kylie and Timothée for comment.

The relationship comes months after news surfaced that Kylie, 25, had broken up with Travis Scott, with who she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 14 months. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the rapper, 31, had been on and off since they were first linked in 2017.

Back in October, Travis denied accusations he had cheated on Kylie with Instagram model Rojean Kar. After Rojean—who was linked to Travis in 2019 during his break with Kylie—raised speculation that they had reconnected when she posted clip of Astroworld hitmaker on the set of a video shoot, he slammed the chatter as "weird s--t."

"An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video," he wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. "I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."