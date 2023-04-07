Tag Along For Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Picture-Perfect Spring Break

Olivia Culpo and NFL player Christian McCaffrey packed up an RV and experienced an unforgettable road trip for spring break 2023. See their favorite memories from the vacation.

Roads were made for journeys, not destinations. 

It's something Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey discovered when they packed their bags and traveled in an RV for a special kind of spring break.

The couple documented their trip from Hollywood to Utah, where they enjoyed everything from Mad Moose ATV rentals to picture-perfect sunsets near the mountains. 

"Adventure time," Christian wrote on Instagram April 6 while sharing some of his favorite memories with his girlfriend and their rescue dog Oliver Sprinkles. Olivia added, "Road-trip shenanigans."

The vacation comes at the perfect time for Christian, who is enjoying time off before training camp with the San Francisco 49ers begins. As for Olivia, she's taking a break from filming The Culpo Sisters.

"There is so much drama right now that I wish we were getting on camera," Olivia exclusively teased to E! News in February. "As far as season two goes, we need everybody watching on HBO Max and that's the new home for it. Once we get everybody on that platform, I think that we'll have some really exciting news."

Until then, the model is savoring quality time with her boyfriend before it's time for the NFL season to begin in September.

"Within our relationship, we really do value the dreams and the successes and the ambitions of the other person," Olivia told E! News. "And because of that, we're able to have a really nice balance. We both do lead such busy lives, but our love for each other comes first and we show that through the support that we have."

Keep reading to see more memories from the couple's spring break.

Instagram
Road Trippin'

Just before Easter 2023, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey participated in some "road-trip shenanigans." 

Instagram
Boots on the Ground

Instead of flying somewhere fancy, the couple appeared to experience life in an RV for part of the trip. 

Instagram
New Reality

Forget 5-star hotels! This San Francisco 49ers player had to shower in small quarters. 

Instagram
On the Road Again

Following road trip traditions, Olivia decided to stop by a fast-food restaurant to chow down on a hamburger. 

Instagram
Adventure Awaits

"Wide open s p a c e s," Olivia wrote on Instagram while exploring an undisclosed vacation far away from Hollywood. 

Instagram
R&R

When not driving an RV, Christian was able to recharge in the great outdoors. 

Instagram
Heat Wave

Olivia was able to have an impromptu photoshoot when she modeled a look from Cult Gaia. 

Instagram
Sunset State of Mind

And just like that, Olivia and Christian's spring break came to an end. Time flies when you're having fun. 

