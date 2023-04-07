Tag Along For Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Picture-Perfect Spring Break

Roads were made for journeys, not destinations.
It's something Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey discovered when they packed their bags and traveled in an RV for a special kind of spring break.
The couple documented their trip from Hollywood to Utah, where they enjoyed everything from Mad Moose ATV rentals to picture-perfect sunsets near the mountains.
"Adventure time," Christian wrote on Instagram April 6 while sharing some of his favorite memories with his girlfriend and their rescue dog Oliver Sprinkles. Olivia added, "Road-trip shenanigans."
The vacation comes at the perfect time for Christian, who is enjoying time off before training camp with the San Francisco 49ers begins. As for Olivia, she's taking a break from filming The Culpo Sisters.
"There is so much drama right now that I wish we were getting on camera," Olivia exclusively teased to E! News in February. "As far as season two goes, we need everybody watching on HBO Max and that's the new home for it. Once we get everybody on that platform, I think that we'll have some really exciting news."
Until then, the model is savoring quality time with her boyfriend before it's time for the NFL season to begin in September.
"Within our relationship, we really do value the dreams and the successes and the ambitions of the other person," Olivia told E! News. "And because of that, we're able to have a really nice balance. We both do lead such busy lives, but our love for each other comes first and we show that through the support that we have."
