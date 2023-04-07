Today's Bobbie Thomas Details First Date Over 2 Years After Husband Michael Marion's Death

Watch : "TODAY" Show's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death of Husband

Bobbie Thomas is back on the dating scene after the tragic passing of her husband Michael Marion.

The Today show style contributor recently got candid about her decision to try looking for love again more than two years after Marion died in December 2020 at the age of 42 following a long health battle.

"I like sharing my life with people because it makes all the moments more special," Thomas wrote in an April 7 entry of her Today.com series "Bobby's Dating Diary." "So yes, I hope there is someone out there who is like-minded and who I can share my life with. It's scary to think about all the challenges and checklists, but I'm learning to trust myself, and I'm willing to step out of my comfort zone."

After years of grieving her late spouse, Thomas revealed she finally joined dating apps for the first time on March 6 with the help of her pal, Tinder CMO Melissa Hobley.