Olympian Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens in Texas Ceremony

The couple's courthouse nuptials may precede a larger event. Soon after the engagement, Simone wrote on her Instagram, when asked about her must-have for her wedding, "Beach. It will be a destination wedding." Earlier this month, she reiterated, in response to a fan, "We are having a destination wedding," according to Essentially Sports.

In March 2022, Simone picked out a Galia Lahav wedding dress, according to the brand. The following April, the Olympian was full speed ahead when it came to planning her and her partner's dream wedding, even hinting at who made the guest list.

"We have some of my teammates," she exclusively told E! News of her attendees in April 2022. "But other than that, it's really close family, friends and people that have watched us grow throughout our relationship and will share that love on that day."

At the time, Simone also recalled picking out her wedding dress, and while she kept the intricate details close to the chest, she did reveal a golden moment happened when she found the one.

"I had my best friend and my mom there and then once we found the dress, we did FaceTime Jonathan's mom so that she could see it," she explained. "But it was just a very, close tight knit group. I didn't show all my friends because we still wanted it to be special for everybody. It was something I didn't think I would go with, which was so crazy because I came in with a list of my likes, what I want it to look like and then I kind of did the complete opposite of that."