Why Khloe Kardashian Hasn't Revealed the Name of Her and Tristan Thompson's Baby Boy Just Yet

More than eight months after welcoming a baby boy via surrogate, Khloe Kardashian explained why she’s still keeping the name of her son with Tristan Thompson private.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Says Baby Boy's Name Keeps With Family Tradition

Khloe Kardashian has a method to the baby name madness. 

More than eight months after welcoming a baby boy via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, The Kardashians star has yet to reveal the name of her son. And while Khloe confessed it "will start with a T," she explained why it's taking longer than expected to share the full name.

"At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him," she said on the April 5 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named." 

So, what's the delay?

"I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out," Khloe, who is also mom to 5-year-old True Thompson, continued. "So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Fortunately, Hulu recently announced Khloe and her extended family will appear in season three of The Kardashians premiering May 25. In the teaser, Khloe warned that the upcoming episodes will be jam-packed with drama.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

"I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season," Khloe says in the teaser trailer, released March 27. "It's not."

One thing not stressing Khloe out is her life with two kids. As True prepares to turn 5 on April 12, the Good American mogul is amazed at how quickly she embraced the title of big sister.  

"I was worried because I wasn't pregnant and I didn't know if it would be hard for her to understand," she told Jennifer Hudson. "It's crazy how resilient and instinctual children are and she is so maternal and loving."

As for her baby boy, Khloe described him as a "little chunk" who makes mom feel so grateful.

"He's a quiet baby and he's a happy baby, which is amazing," she explained, "and my daughter was the same so I've been lucky twice." 

