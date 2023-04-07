Why Khloe Kardashian Hasn't Revealed the Name of Her and Tristan Thompson's Baby Boy Just Yet

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Says Baby Boy's Name Keeps With Family Tradition

Khloe Kardashian has a method to the baby name madness.

More than eight months after welcoming a baby boy via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, The Kardashians star has yet to reveal the name of her son. And while Khloe confessed it "will start with a T," she explained why it's taking longer than expected to share the full name.

"At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him," she said on the April 5 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named."

So, what's the delay?

"I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out," Khloe, who is also mom to 5-year-old True Thompson, continued. "So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."