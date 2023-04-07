This Glimpse of Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's New Baby Will Be Loved

Behati Prinsloo has shared another rare look at her and Adam Levine's third baby, born in January 2023. See her new pic and more photos of the family with all three of their kids over the years.

By Corinne Heller Apr 07, 2023 5:34 PMTags
FamilyAdam LevineCeleb KidsBehati Prinsloo
Watch: Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo is bouncing with joy as a mom of three.

On April 6, the supermodel shared another rare glimpse at her and husband Adam Levine's baby, their third child. Behati posted a filtered video of herself bouncing lightly on an exercise ball in a gym while carrying the infant in a baby carrier, with a nursing cover over their head.

"Never not bouncing," Behati captioned the post. "I'm a mother of 3 whatttttt!!!!!!"

Behati and Adam welcomed their baby, whose sex and name have not been made public, in January. The pair's new addition joined their daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5.

While the pair tends to keep their kids off social media, Behati did post the first pic of their new baby in late March. The sweet glimpse into their family life was part of a collection of snaps from their trip to Las Vegas to support Adam as his band Maroon 5 began a concert residency in the city.

photos
Behati Prinsloo's Pregnancy Photos

In their Instagram pics, the kids' faces are often obstructed for privacy. However, the couple once brought Dusty to one public event, the "She Will Be Loved" singer's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2017, and allowed press to photograph the entire family.

See Adam and Behati's sweet family photos over the years:

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Baby Workout

Behati shared this gym pic showing herself with her and Adam's third child in April 2023, more than two months after giving birth.

Instagram
Baby Feet

Behati posted this pic of one of her and Adam's daughters kissing their new baby's feet on her Instagram Stories in March 2023.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Play Time

The couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, play together during the family's March 2023 trip to Las Vegas to support Adam as his band Maroon 5 begins a concert residency.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Watching Dad Onstage

One of the couple's daughters watches Adam rehearse with Maroon 5 in Las Vegas in March 2023.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
First Pic of Baby No. 3

Behati and Adam's baby appears with them during a trip to Las Vegas in March 2023 to support the singer during Maroon 5's concert residency.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Holiday Fun

The couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3, enjoy some play time in December 2021.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Mother & Daughter

Behati captioned this May 2021 Instagram pic of herself and daughter Dusty Rose, 4, "My little shadow."

instagram.com/adamlevine
"Girls Just Want to Have Fun"

That is what Adam captioned this April 2021 Instagram pic of himself with Behati and their daughters Dusty Rose, then 4, and Gio Grace, then 3.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Happy Birthday, Gio Grace

Behati shared this filtered pic of herself and daughter Gio Grace for the child's birthday in February 2021. The supermodel captioned the Instagram post, "My bestie turned 3."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Bathroom Selfie

"When the flu hits your house and you feel better but can't leave yet!" Behati captioned this February 2020 photo of herself and daughter Dusty Rose, 3. "Wear princess dresses and @maxrouxla sweatsuits sup."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Girls' Night

Behati appears with daughter Dusty Rose, 3, in this December 2019 Instagram photo.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Happy Birthday, Dusty Rose

"Can't believe she's 3 today," Behati captioned this September 2019 pic of the couple's eldest daughter. "LOVE YOU FOREVER."

Dusty Rose Levine
Young Photographer

Behati and Adam's eldest daughter Dusty Rose, 2, took this Instagram photo of the supermodel and middle child Gio Grace, 18 months, in August 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Beach Girls

Behati and daughter Gio Grace, 13 months, walk on the beach in March 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Girls' Selfie

Behati shared this pic of herself with Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 18 months, in August 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
The Girls

Behati and daughters Dusty Rose, then 22 months old, and Gio Grace, then 5 months old, appear in a July 2018 photo posted on the model's Instagram in August 2019.

"Here's to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between," the supermodel wrote. "I won't change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered. This is my #sharestrong thanks @kateupton for starting this."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Gio Grace's First Christmas

Behati shared this pic of the couple's second child, then 10 months old, in December 2018

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Family Bonding

The couple appears with daughters Dusty Rose, then 2 years old, and Gio Grace, then 9 months old, the day after Thanksgiving 2018. Behati captioned the Instagram pic, "THANKFUL."

 
instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Sister Love

Behati shared this Instagram pic of daughters Dusty Rose, then almost 2 years old, and Gio Grace, then 6 months old, in September 2018.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Just the Girls

Adam's wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, and his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani attend his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in February 2017.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Star Family

Adam and his wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, pose on his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2017.

"A very surreal and amazing day for our family," Behati wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I'm proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Family Walk of Fame

Adam's wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, join him as he gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2017.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Dusty Rose's First Christmas

Behati shared this 2016 photo of herself with the couple's eldest daughter, then 3 months old, captioning the post, "Best Christmas."

Trending Stories

1

Why Kelly Ripa Says She & Mark Consuelos Are Taking a Vow of Chastity

2

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Initial of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

3

MrBeast YouTuber Chris Tyson Is Undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Kelly Ripa Says She & Mark Consuelos Are Taking a Vow of Chastity

2

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Initial of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

3

MrBeast YouTuber Chris Tyson Is Undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy

4

Coolio's Cause of Death Revealed

5

Fleetwood Mac Singer Christine McVie’s Cause of Death Revealed