This Glimpse of Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's New Baby Will Be Loved

Watch : Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo is bouncing with joy as a mom of three.

On April 6, the supermodel shared another rare glimpse at her and husband Adam Levine's baby, their third child. Behati posted a filtered video of herself bouncing lightly on an exercise ball in a gym while carrying the infant in a baby carrier, with a nursing cover over their head.

"Never not bouncing," Behati captioned the post. "I'm a mother of 3 whatttttt!!!!!!"

Behati and Adam welcomed their baby, whose sex and name have not been made public, in January. The pair's new addition joined their daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5.

While the pair tends to keep their kids off social media, Behati did post the first pic of their new baby in late March. The sweet glimpse into their family life was part of a collection of snaps from their trip to Las Vegas to support Adam as his band Maroon 5 began a concert residency in the city.